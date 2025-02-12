Wike Laments Influx Of Almajiri In FCT, Sets Up Committee

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has set up a committee to tackle the influx of Almajiri’s in the metropolis.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, made this disclosure while briefing journalists after a closed-door security meeting chaired by the FCT Minister.

He explained that this move by the minister is to ensure security agencies are abreast with details of Almajiri’s especially their activities which include welfare and schooling.

Though he dismissed questions bordering on security threats in the nation’s capital, Disu appealed to residents to be security conscious and report any suspicious activity to security agencies.

The committee which comprises the Nigerian Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Department of State Service (DSS) amongst others have been mandated to report back within two weeks.

Meanwhile, the FCT Commissioner of Police disclosed that the command has arrested five suspects for various crimes.