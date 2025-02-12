Community Leader lauds Idemili North Mayor, Endorse Soludo for Second Tenure

By Uzo Ugwunze

A Community Leader, Chairman, Amafor Nkpor-Agu, Hon. Emmanuel Idemili Popularly called Emma Gulder by admirers has eulogized the Executive Chairman of Idemili North Local Government Area, INLGA, Hon. Stanley Nkwoka for his exceptional leadership qualities and achievements saying that he has made remarkable impacts on the lives of residents of the LGA.

Idemili who is an engineer said that Hon Nkwoka who recently marked his 100 days in office after being elected as the Executive Chairman is known for his humility, enforcement of environment sanitation, security networks, healthcare interventions, youth empowerment cum human capital development and is also known for being an adherent of the Soludo’s Solution vision towards making Anambra State a prosperous homeland.

“Chief Stanley Nkwoka is God-sent to Idemili North. Any directive that proceeds from the desk of Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, he is always the first person to implement it.

“Nkwoka made sure that many youths enrolled and benefited from the 1 Youth 2 Skills. In road rehabilitation, he personally supervised to ensure that all the roads in Idemili North LGA had zero pot holes.

“Ochendo Idemili ensured road decongestion by prevailing on residents to remove illegal structures through out the major roads junctions and markets and by engaging services of traffic warders to allow free flow of traffic. Unlike before he assumed office even as TC Chairman, no motorist can say that he or she experienced traffic jam throughout the yuletide or nowadays”.

“The Mayor and his amiable wife has brought down to the grassroots, the implementation of the own your garden/farm and weekly exercises initiative of the wife of Governor Soludo to eradicate hunger in the near future and for healthy living.

“In security, Chief Nkwoka has a good rapport with the traditional rulers and Presidents General, Vigilante Services and police which has been helping him to ensure that crime and criminality is curbed to the barest minimum in Idemili North.

Moreover, Engr. Emmanuel Idemili who is also in charge of Parks and Markets in the LGA applauded Soludo for the rehabilitation of the Afor Nkpor to Eke-Nkpor road saying that it was a big relief to the major traffic jam usually witnessed at Nkpor Junction or New Auto parts flyover because motorist can ply that route as a bypass adding that hoodlums can not easily disturb road users because of easy movement unlike before when the road was in a deplorable condition.

“Soludo did not just patch the Afor Nkpor – Eke-Nkpor road, he removed all the bad potions of the road and re tarred it and Idemili North Mayor was constantly supervising the road project to ensure that it was finished in record time and with the approved specification.

“Any body from any political party preparing to contest the 2025 Anambra guber election with Prof. Chukwuma Soludo is wasting his resources. In fact if there is room for third tenure Soludo will not compete with anybody because he does the talk with the limited resources on ground. In healthcare delivery, massive road construction network,youth empowerment he is number 1. Do I talk of Okpoko/New heaven, Ochanja or at Government house, Governor’s Lodge renovations, truly our tax is working for Anambra State and the people”, said Idemili.