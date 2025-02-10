Urum Raises Alarm Over Illegal Activities of Estate Developers

The people of Urum in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State have expressed worry over the activities of some land grabbers who parade themselves around the community and its environs.

According to the community, there is an urgent need for the government to profile them in other to ensure that they don’t continue to mislead unsuspecting public by illegally selling lands to them.

The President-General of Urum Development Union, Hon. Sir Felix Godwin and other leaders of the community made the observation while speaking to journalists on the increasing rate of land racketeering in the name of estate development in the area.

Sir Godwin said the Community, being mindful of the act, had set up a land committee to ensure that all lands bought in Urum are sold by the genuine owners.

The PG said the town would not fold hands and watch some unscrupulous persons who feel that they are rich enough to destroy the relative peace in Urum by going out of their ways to buy communal lands that are not for sale.

He raised an alarm over a case at hand, where a certain self-acclaimed Estate Developer, popularly known as Nwaguatahihia, invaded the community and hijacked plots of land at the Ochiokwa Layout in Urum and started advertising to the public to buy from him — a property that is not for sale.

According to him, Urum Community confronted him on January 15, 2025, and he apologized and moved his equipments out of the land on January 17, 2025.

“However, we are surprised to see on various social media platforms, where he was advertising the same land for sale in the name of Nwaguatahihia Heaven Estate, hence the need for this disclaimer,” he narrated.

The PG stated categorically that anyone who buys any land in Urum from the said Developer would be doing so at his or her own risk, as nobody in the community sold the property to the Nwaguatahihia, who is already swindling unsuspecting members of the public of their hard-earned money.

“The public should take note: The community is not aware of any proposed Residential Layout for Nwaguatahihia Heaven Estate at Urum in Awka North Local Government Area. Please beware,” he emphatically warned.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Urum Land Committee, Brother Aaron Okafor, said the activities of speculators and grabbers were trying to put the community in bad light, as, according to him, “lands are sold and resold by some agents who have no shame or integrity.”

He said as a result, the Committee had been doing its best to ensure that genuine land buyers are not deceived, hence the notice for members of the public wishing to acquire property in Urum Community to go through the proper channel created, to avoid falling into the wrong hands.

Bro. Okafor said once a developer shows interest to buy land in Urum, the Committee has the sole responsibility to verify who owns it, so that the name of the town will not be dragged to the mud by some people who are out to make quick money even when land does not belong to them.

Contributing, the Vice Chairman of Urum Land Committee, and Chairman of Igwe-in-Council in Urum, Nze Jude Ndibe, cofirmed that the said land belonged to Urum community and that there was a resolution that it should not be sold.

According to the Leadership of Urum, the Ochiokwa Land is only available to the indigenes of the community, and strictly for farming activities, until further notice.

They warned Nwaguatahihia and another person parading as Estate Developer to steer clear the land, while also warning the public to beware, in order not to fall victim.