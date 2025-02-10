Akwa Okuko Arrest ; Panic Grips Anambra Native Doctors As Ejiofor Is Accused Of Trying To Obstruct Agunechemba Investigation

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

Three days hours after a self acclaimed billionaire Native Doctors Chidozie Nwangwu aka Akwa Okuko Tiwala Aki was arrested most of his colleagues are said to have fled Anambra state for fear of meeting the same fate like Nwangwu.

Recall that the Anambra state government had directed all Native Doctors to get registered with the state in order to profile those involved in providing charms and spiritual protections for Kidnappers and ritualists and the legitimate ones .

The directive stated that after the ultimatum it would commence the arrest of those who failed to comply with this order though it is not clear if Nwangwu was among the Native Doctors that got registered.

It was gathered that a lot of Native Doctors have commenced relocations to other states while others were said to have dismantled their shrines to avoid being victims of the Agunechemba raid of their homes.

This is coming as public outcry had greeted the offer of legal services to Nwangwu by Chief Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor accusing him of trying to disrupt on going investigations .

According to Mr Paul Onuachala Esq , there is no reason whatsoever for him to come into the matter since his clients human rights have been bridged .

“My attention has been drawn to the recent publication by Chief Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor Esq”

“In the publication purported signed by him . He cited statutes bothering on fundamental rights and kindred matters”

“In my respectful view, Ejiofor’s unsolicited “defence” is far too premature at this stage”

“Mr Nwangwu and others have been arrested. The right cause of action is to allow on going thorough investigation and possible charging of the arrested suspects. Lawyers at this stage of our criminal Justice system are expected to give to advise to suspects and not press statement or mounting unsolicited public defence”

“Upon further review of Ejiofor Esq, statement, no mention of ill treatment or unprofessional conducts likely to attract public condemnation of this sort. It follows that, Agunechemba and Police must be allowed to perform her lawful duties”

“These sort of unsolicited defence is likely to obstruct on going investigation and war against crime and criminality”he said.