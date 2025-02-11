Youth Leaders Threaten Protests If Nigerian Police Fail To Release Ohanaeze Youth President, Igboayaka In Ebonyi

The Indigenous Ethnic Youth Leaders of Nigeria (IEYLN) has demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the National President of the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), Igboayaka Igboayaka.

The group which made the demand in a statement issued on Monday and signed by its National Chairman, Gonet Nensok Luka, threatened to embark on nationwide protests if the Nigeria Police Force, Ebonyi State Police Command continues to detain Igboayak.

It was earlier reported that Igboayaka is said to be detained by the Governor Francis Nwifuru-led Ebonyi State government over a statement he issued after the deadly herdsmen attacks on Amegu village, Nkalaha community in the Ishielu Local Government Area of the state.

He was reportedly abducted by armed men on Saturday night at Ochez Suites, Works Layout, Owerri, Imo State capital shortly after he was declared the winner of the OYC presidential election at the Council’s national convention.

The Ebonyi State Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Joshua Ukandu, while confirming his detention in a statement issued on Monday in Abakaliki, said Igboayaka was arrested, following a petition submitted to the Commissioner of Police in the state.

The police spokesperson had said that the petitioner whose identity he did not disclose, accused Igboayaka of spreading false information capable of truncating peace and destabilising communities in the state.

But reacting to Igboayaka’s detention, the IEYLN said, “This makes us wonder why an organised government institution like Nigeria police force acting gangsterism and not inviting members of the public for questioning but chose to throw the public into tension by whisking away Igboayaka as if he refused arrest.

“The news reached us that some armed men in their numbers dressed in black, driving Toyota Sienna and SUV cars came around 7:30pm on the 8th and abducted him from Owerri, Imo state capital to an unknown destination, leaving the people around in high tension.

“Until today 10th February, 2025 that we got to know that it was men of the Nigerian Police from Ebonyi State Command.”

According to the group, “This is clear intimidation by the Nigerian Police, and we demand his release with immediate effect. We know the rules of police and public engagement, if someone has written a petition against him the right thing to do is to invite him.

“But coming in an ungodly hour to whisk him away to an unknown destination like a criminal is barbaric.

“We are calling on the Ebonyi State Commissioner of Police CP Anthonia Adaku-Uche, and the Zone 9 Commander AIG Suleiman Yusuf to act within the ambit of the law.

“They shouldn’t allow politicians to use them to intimidate law abiding citizens.

“We are calling on the attention of the Inspector General of Police to this unlawful arrest and detention of Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka by the Ebonyi State Command.

“We demand his release with immediate effect to avoid our lawful protest across the country.”