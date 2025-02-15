Revealed: Why Imo APC Publicity Secretary, Legal Adviser, Ex Lawmaker Resigned

Amajirionwu, a renowned politician and humanitarian, has announced his resignation from partisan politics. This decision, effective immediately, marks a new chapter in Amajirionwu’s life, as he shifts his focus to building his private business enterprise and expanding his humanitarian efforts.

Amajirionwu’s resignation is a major boost for The Mazi Organisation (TMO), a non-governmental organization (NGO) dedicated to providing humanitarian services and improving the welfare of people in need. As a partner of TMO, Amajirionwu will leverage his experience, resources, and network to amplify the organization’s impact and create more opportunities for the less privileged in society.

With his resignation, Amajirionwu joins a growing list of individuals who have left politics to focus on humanitarian work. This trend reflects a growing recognition of the importance of community development and social welfare initiatives in driving positive change.

Amajirionwu’s decision has been met with widespread support, with many praising his commitment to humanitarian work and his dedication to creating a better future for all. As he embarks on this new chapter, Amajirionwu remains committed to supporting good governance and the well-being of the people of Imo State.

The partnership between Amajirionwu and TMO is expected to yield significant benefits for the community, including increased access to education, healthcare, and economic empowerment programs. As Amajirionwu brings his expertise and passion to TMO, the organization is poised to make an even greater impact in the lives of those they serve.

In a related development, Cajetan Duke, a heavyweight in Imo politics and former State Publicity Secretary of the APC, has also resigned from his position to join TMO as its new spokesperson. Duke’s influence and reputation as a skilled communicator will undoubtedly enhance TMO’s presence in the state.

As the former voice of the APC in Imo, Duke has been instrumental in shaping the party’s narrative and communicating its vision to the people. His expertise and network will undoubtedly be a valuable asset to TMO, enhancing its ability to drive positive change and improve the lives of Imo residents.

Furthermore, Barr. Wilson Nwosu, the Legal Adviser of Imo APC, has also resigned from his position to join TMO. As a distinguished scholar and lawyer, Nwosu brings his expertise in law, sociology, and public administration to support TMO’s humanitarian efforts.

