Truck Crashes into Residential Building in Anambra, Crushes Children, Valentine Celebrants, Others

Information reaching our Correspondent Desk has it that no fewer than ten persons, including children, are feared dead in a tragic auto crash that occured in Nnewi, the automobile hub of Anambra State.

The crash, which occured in the late hours on Friday along the Ugwu-Akpati Ozu axis of the Nnewi—Okigwe Road, near Nnewi Area Command Bus Stop, reportedly involved a truck fully loaded with cement.

According to eyewitness accounts, the cause of the crash was brake failure, which made the driver to lose control and rammed into a residential building, crushing yet-to-be-identified number of persons, including children of the same parents and some other persons who were enjoying themselves in.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, gathered that the driver also died in the crash, as the truck brushed several cars, motorcycles, shops and buildings, before finally crashing at the house situated not far from the main road.

He said: “The incident happened late on Friday when most people were at their compound. The loud noise from the crash alerted the residents and other passers-by to the scene. It subsequently created a rowdy scene as residents and passers-by tried to remove some victims who got stuck

“The driver of the trailer carrying cement lost control at Ugwu-Akpati Ozu, Nnewi and crashed at Me Court Junction, near Nnewi Police Area Command Bus Stop. The truck cleared several structures and some persons before ramming into the residential building, killing about five children of a family.

“It was an unfortunate incident that occurred while some people gathered at their various compounds celebrating Valentine’s Day. The driver was also killed in the accident while several victims were still stuck under the truck.”

On another account, another eyewitness account reads: “Almost ten people lost their livês today at the fatal accident that happened at Nnewi-Okigwe Road.

“A 40-ft long trailer loaded with cement lost control at Ugwu Akpati Ozu, cleared off bike men and cars on its way, ran past area command and bashed into some make-shift shops and the compound at the back of those make-shift shops.”

When contacted by this reporter, the Spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Anambra, Margaret Onabe, confirmed the incident and pledged to revert to this reporter with further details.

More clips from the scene: