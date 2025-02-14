Reactions As UNIZIK Gives Female Student Valentine’s Day Gift of Expulsion for Biting, Slapping Lecturer

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Information reaching our Correspondent Desk has it that the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) has expelled the female student of the University, Miss Goddy Mbakwe, who allegedly assaulted a lecturer identified as Dr. Chukwudi Okoye.

It is no longer news that a controversy recently erupted following a viral video that shows Miss Goddy Mbakwe (a third-year student of History and International Relations) slapping and dragging a lecturer (Dr. Chukwudi Okoye of the Department of Theatre and Arts and Film Studies) by his clothes.

It was gathered from the lecturer that the trouble started after he tapped the student on the shoulder to allow him pass as she was video recording herself dancing (while creating a TikTok video) along the walkway at the Faculty of Arts in the school on Tuesday.

However, in reacting to that, the student picked offence on how the lecturer shoved her aside without saying Excuse; and she therefore said something that infuriated the lecturer who then turned back and demanded her to delete the video which must have captured him when he passed.

This, it was gathered, led to a confrontation as the student refused to delete the said video, hence, escalating to an altercation during which the student allegedly bit the lecturer twice and slapped him before he was saved by some passersby, nearby students and staff of the University, who then crowded the scene.

Following the intervention, however, the University authority, appealed for calm and pledged to investigate an investigation into the incident and take the necessary action.

However, following the conclusion of the investigation, the University, in a statement on Friday, February 14, announced the expulsion of the student, an action many have described as remarkable for happening on Valentine’s Day.

The School Management, in the statement signed by the school’s Acting Head of Information, Public Relations and Protocols, Njelita Louis, reiterated the University’s commitment to maintaining integrity of the institution by upholding discipline.

The school also wrote an official letter to the 3rd-year student, formally communicating her expulsion, and warning her to vacate the University premises with immediate effect.

The University’s decision and action on the matter have also sparked off a chain of reactions and counter-reactions on social media, with many commending and condemning the development, as shown below: