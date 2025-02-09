Anambra Govt Arrests Popular Native Doctor Akwa Ọkụkọ Tiwara Aki Over Alleged “Oke Ite” Rituals

Popular Anambra native doctor, Akwa Ọkụkọ Tiwara Aki, has been arrested by security operatives under the Anambra State Government over allegations related to the controversial practice of “oke ite.”

Following his arrest, Akwa Ọkụkọ strongly denied ever performing “oke ite” rituals, dismissing viral social media videos that claim otherwise as fabricated. He insisted that such practices do not exist in his work.

However, security officials remain unconvinced, pointing out that he has publicly claimed in the past to prepare “oke ite” for people. They have reportedly demanded that he provide proof of its existence and demonstrate how it works, warning that failure to do so could have serious consequences.

The situation has sparked widespread discussions, with many waiting to see how events unfold.