Man who attempted to use mother for money spinning ritual arrested inside Onitsha Sports Club allegedly burying charms

By Chuks Eke

A 25-year old man who was said to have made a futile attempt to use his own mother for money spinning ritual sone time in 2023 has been arrested inside Onitsha Sports Club at the GRA area of Onitsha by security operatives guarding the club.

The suspect who gave his name as Nnaemeke Edwin Odikpo, a native of Umuenwelu Anam in Anambra West Local Government Area of Anambra state but resident at Magazine Gate, GRA, Onitsha, according to the source, was arrested between 2 and 2.30 a.m. on Wednesday, on suspicion that he was burying some objects suspected to be charms inside the club premises.

On interrugation, the suspect confessed to club officials that he was hypnotized by all the attrocities he committed and he decided to walk into the club premises to pray for forgiveness of his sins because he was seeing death hanging on his neck.

He however denied being used as an errand boy by one Barrister Harold Ekwerekwu and his family members who have been having a running battle with the club members over the ownership of the land where the club is located.

The club members are currently in court with Ekwerekwu family who have on several occasions, allegedly sponsored some thugs to demolish some existing structures inside the club premuses and asking the club members to vacate the premises for them to reclaim their land because according to them, the 99-year old lease agreement entered into between the colonial masters and the Ekwerekwu family forefathers has since elapsed.

But Edwin denied being an errand boy to Ekwerekwu family and insisted that he merely went into the club compound to pray for the atonement of his sins which he admitted are now hunting him and showing him signs of death.

At this point, his uncle, Ikechukwu Nnachor interrupted and informed the club officials, including Sir Godwin Okeke of the GUO Motors Limited, President of Onitsha Sports Club, Chief Daniel Okafor and other club members that the suspect ran berserk since after his futile attempt to kill his own mother for ritual purposes since that 2023.

The suspect’s elder sister, Udezuo Anekwe and his elder brother, Aloysius Anekwe confirmed that Edwin behaves strangely since after the botched attempt to use their mother for money ritual.

Sir Okeke who presided over the conversations, told the policemen guarding the club premises who apprehended Edwin between 2 and 2.30 a.m. inside the club compound to hand him over to his uncle, brother and sister to take him home with a handwritten undertaking signed by the trio of Uncle Nnachor, Sister Anekwe and Brother Anekwe.

Before his release, Edwin was given 13 strokes of cain to serve as a deterrent to him and others who they alleged have been lurking around the club premises burying charms for one reason or the other best known to them, with a stern warning that if they see him again within the club premises, they would deal with him ruthlessly.