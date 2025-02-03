8.4 C
Nigeria is facing a dilemma of leadership – By Adamu Umar Kumo

In 2015, a coalition of forces, including former President Muhammadu Buhari, incumbent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Nasir El-Rufai, Bukola Saraki, and Kwankwaso, opposed Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, promising change. However, after winning the election, the country’s problems worsened under Buhari’s administration, with rising corruption, inflation, insurgency, and kidnapping.

In 2019, Atiku Abubakar emerged as the presidential candidate for the PDP, but the APC, led by Buhari, won the election for a second term, with the country’s situation deteriorating further.

After Buhari’s eight-year tenure, President Tinubu took office in 2023, announcing subsidy removals without National Assembly approval, which led to increased costs of living and no tangible projects especially in Northern Nigeria and North East in particular.

Under Tinubu’s leadership, the country’s situation has worsened, with rising inflation.

He has lost the support of key allies, including Northern Governors, some senators, and forefront supporters like Nasir El-Rufai.

With the 2027 elections approaching, Nigerians are questioning who they can trust, especially given Tinubu’s administration push for a compulsory Tax Reform bill despite opposition from NEC, governors, senators, business moguls, and other Nigerians.

The options for 2027 include Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Kwankwaso, El-Rufai, Hamza Almustapha, Seyi Makinde, Bala Ƙaura, or Prof Yusuf Usman wonders who will be the credible choice for Nigerians in 2027 ?

Adamu Umar Kumo Social commentator and public affairs analyst.

