Two Drug Dealers Arrested in Anambra, Several Parcels Recovered

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The officers of the Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra (OCHA) Brigade apprehended two suspected drug peddlers and illegal street traders during a targeted operation in Ogbunike, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The suspects were arrested during a demolition exercise carried out by the brigade, led by its Managing Director, Mr. Celestine Anere, as part of the agency’s operation focused on clearing shanties used as hideouts for illegal activities.

Among the arrested suspects were 28-year-old Uchenna Benjamin from Imo State and 21-year-old Clinton Asiegbu from Abia State.

During interrogation, Benjamin confessed to selling different types of hard drugs, including marijuana. “I have been in this business for a while. I sell all kinds of hard drugs,” he admitted.

On his part, Asiegbu revealed that he abandoned his job as a mechanic apprentice to engage in drug peddling due to the higher financial gains he makes from it as a lucrative venture.

“I left my job as a mechanic when I discovered that selling drugs pays better,” he confessed.

Speaking after the operation, the OCHA Brigade MD, Mr. Anere disclosed that various illicit substances, including marijuana and other harmful narcotics, were recovered at the scene.

He reiterated the Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s resolve to rid Anambra State of illegal drug activities and other criminal operations, reiterating that his agency will not relent in its playing its own part towards realizing that, as well as in ensuring a clean and safe environment in the state.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, gathered that the suspects have been handed over to relevant authorities for further investigation and prosecution.