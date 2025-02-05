Neglect of North East Continues: No Projects Approved for Region – By Adam Umar Kumo

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved key road projects across the country, but surprisingly, not a single project was allocated to the North East region.

On Tuesday, January 4, 2025, the FEC, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership, approved several projects, including:

– The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway reconstruction, which received N195 billion in funding.

– The access road in Delta State, allocated N470.9 billion.

– The access road to the Second Niger Bridge in Anambra State, earmarked for N148 billion.

– The Lokoja-Benin road reconstruction, with a total budget of N305 billion.

– A N3.571 billion contract for the structural evaluation of the Third Mainland Bridge and Carter Bridge in Lagos.

– The Ado-Ekiti–Igede Road Project, allocated N5.4 billion.

– The Onitsha-Owerri expressway, with a N22 billion contract.

– The Wusasa-Jos route in Kaduna State, allocated N18 billion.

– A collaborative road project in Abia and Enugu states, allocated N12.75 billion.

– The Abuja-Kano highway, sanctioned for N252 billion.

The North East region, however, was left out, despite having pending projects like the Mambilla Hydro Electric Power Generation and the Gombe-Bauchi Crude oil project, which President Tinubu had promised to completed the projects.

This oversight is particularly concerning, given the region’s struggles with Boko Haram, which has resulted in closed schools and displaced villages.

As a social commentator and public affairs analyst, I urge our governors, senators, members of the House of Representatives, and activists to take action and address the needs of the North East region.

Adam Umar Kumo Social commentator and public affairs analyst.