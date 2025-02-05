Anambra Council Boss Escape Gunmen Attack As 4 Buildings Harboring Suspected Kidnappers Are Demolished In Nnewi

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

Chairman Onitsha North local government area Hon Nweze Tony Nwora on Tuesday evening. evening escaped unhurt the attack by suspected gunmen in the area.

This was made possible by the Agunechemba Security Squad which returned attack on the gunmen which led to their fleeing for safety but it was gathered that all security operatives in the area have since last night commenced combing of major security flash points in the area in a bid to fishing out the gunmen.

According to the Onitsha North Media Team the Chairman was on a routine inspection of the Council Area when the gunmen struck but the Chairman was not hurt as the Agunechemba Security Squad engaged them in a gun battle.

Continuing the Onitsha North Media Team noted that the swift response to the attack underscores the effectiveness of the Mayor’s security measures in Onitsha North LGA, ensuring that it remains a secure place for all its citizens.

This is coming as the Anambra State Government has demolished four buildings used as hideout for kidnapped Victims and criminal activities at Ndieze Nwankwo village, Uruagu Nnewi in Nnewi North Local Government Area.

According to the President General, Ndieze Nwankwo Nnewi, Mr. Nonso Nwosu, the bungalow belonged to a notorious kidnapper, Mr. Kenechukwu Ifedigbo who has been terrorising the community.

On his part, the Special Adviser to Gov Charles Soludo on Community Security, Mr Ken Emeakayi who led the security squad the building was demolished in line with Anambra State Homeland Security Laws and pointed out that the community leaders testified that kidnapped victims were rescued from the building.

Also speaking the Mayor, Nnewi North Local Government Area, Mr. Echezona Anazodo warned criminals to stay away from Nnewi as the town is no longer habitable for crime and embrace the 1Youth, 2Skills Initiative of Governor Soludo to become useful to the society.

The Majority Leader of Anambra State House of Assembly, Honourable Ikenna Ofodeme lauded Governor Soludo for his prompt action and called on Ndi Anambra to join the fight against criminality by providing security information to security agents to make the state safe for all.