Avoid wrong, unsellable guber candidates, Anambra prophet warns political parties

From Chuks Collins, Awka

Political parties in Anambra State wishing to field candidates in the forthcoming November 8, guber polls have been cautioned to be warry of fielding wrong and unsellable political deadwoods as candidates.

The Spiritual Head of Soul Revival Outreach, Nnewi, Anambra State, Prophet Ikechukwu Uzukwu dropped the wise counsel at Nnewi while interacting with newsmen shortly after Sunday service yesterday.

According to him, ” …any party that wants to actually wrestle power from the incumbent governor, Prof Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) will have to ensure that an outstanding marketable candidate emerges as the flag bearer.”

Prophet Uzukwu noted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has not been having impressive outing in elections in Anambra State because of the erroneous impression that the party belongs to North.

He said that the “APC stands a better chance of winning the November 8 governorship election if Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu (Ikukuoma) emerges as the standard bearer for the party.

“He is the person who has the political structure and capacity to lead the party to victory in a free and fair contest. Because has the reach as well as the necessary connections in the right places to give APC an impressive outing in the so much awaited guber election.

“For the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) they have to field a personality like Dr Godwin Maduka who unfortunately for them recently declared his guber ambition on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Intra party crises has always been the problem for PDP in most of the previous elections. But if they can unite behind the candidature of a particular aspirant, their story may change this time.

Going further, the prophet noted that

“If PDP can try and bring him back to their fold, then they will have a good outing but failure to appeal to Dr Maduka and bring him back to their fold will mean ‘goodnight’ for them in the November polls,” he said.

The Anambra Prophet while commenting on the chances of the Labour Party (LP) in the coming guber polls, he revealed that the party is about to make a costly mistake in the choice of their candidature for the election.

He picked Dr George Moghalu as the brightest who can fly the LP flag to a resounding victory on Nov 8. He noted his likeable personality, cheerful disposition and open door policy to all as his high points.