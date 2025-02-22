Mrs. Lydia John Shehu Gar Honored with 2025 Integrity Stewardship Award for Excellence in Public Service

By: Lydia Zakka

Mrs. Lydia John Shehu Gar, the Director of SDGs, Bauchi State, has been awarded the prestigious 2025 Integrity Stewardship Award by the Center for Peace and Self-Value Re-orientation. The award is a recognition of her outstanding contributions to public service, ethical leadership, and dedication to the development of Bauchi State.

The award was presented by a delegation led by Comrade Oloyede Nelson Oyerinde, who praised Mrs. Lydia’s exemplary performance during an independent assessment exercise conducted across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), as well as parastatals in Bauchi and the North East region. According to Comrade Oyerinde, Mrs. Lydia emerged as an exceptional leader, demonstrating remarkable qualities such as ethical leadership, development policy implementation, public accessibility, and ServiCom compliance.

“Mrs. Lydia John Shehu Gar stood out in the course of this assessment, excelling in areas crucial for public service delivery. Her commitment to the Bauchi State Government under the leadership of His Excellency, Governor Bala Mohammed, was evident in every facet of her work,” said Oyerinde during the award presentation.

The independent assessment, which covered a wide range of government sectors, revealed that Mrs. Lydia’s contributions were not only significant but had a lasting impact on the improvement of governance and public service in Bauchi State.

In addition to the award, Mrs. Lydia was honored with the title “Service Ambassador” for her unwavering commitment to integrity, professionalism, and excellent public service. Her exceptional performance, especially in the execution of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Bauchi, has set a standard for leadership within the public sector.

“I am deeply honored to receive this award, and I dedicate it to my team and the leadership of the Bauchi State Government,” said Mrs. Lydia, expressing her gratitude. “This recognition is a reflection of the collective efforts of everyone working towards making Bauchi a better place for all its citizens.”

The 2025 Integrity Stewardship Award highlights the importance of ethical leadership and service excellence in public offices and aims to inspire others to follow in Mrs. Lydia’s footsteps.

This accolade serves as a testament to her dedication to service, ensuring that the citizens of Bauchi continue to benefit from transparent and effective governance.