Court Halts PDP South-South Zonal Congress, Issues Restraining Order Against Dan Orbih

By: Daure David

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has issued an interim injunction to halt the South-South Zonal Congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which was scheduled for Saturday, February 22, 2025, in Calabar, Cross River State. The court ruling also bars the suspended National Vice Chairman for the South-South, Dan Orbih, from overseeing any related activities.

The Presiding Judge, Justice G.V. Obomanu, granted the injunction in favor of the claimants after their counsel, Emeka D.A. Ojoko, presented arguments before the court. Justice Obomanu ordered that all preparations for the congress be suspended until the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice for Interlocutory Injunction.

The court further instructed the PDP, along with Orbih and their agents, to maintain the status quo as of February 20, 2025, until further court proceedings. This decision effectively postpones the highly anticipated zonal congress, which is crucial to the party’s internal electoral process in the South-South region.

Additionally, the court authorized the claimants to serve legal documents on the PDP and Dan Orbih through substituted means, including posting notices at the South-South Zonal Headquarters in Port Harcourt and publishing the notice in a prominent national newspaper.

The case has been adjourned to February 28, 2025, for a hearing on the Motion on Notice, which will determine the next steps in the ongoing legal battle.

This ruling has created uncertainty within the PDP, particularly in the South-South zone, as it temporarily puts a pause on the party’s internal elections. Observers are now keenly watching the developments, which could have wider implications for the party’s leadership structure in the region.

With the court’s injunction, the PDP faces a significant challenge as it navigates the legal complexities surrounding its leadership and governance in the South-South zone. The outcome of the hearing next week will likely provide clarity on the direction the party will take in resolving the issues raised by the claimants.

This case is one of many ongoing legal battles within the PDP, as the party seeks to maintain unity and stability ahead of upcoming elections.