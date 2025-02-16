Mike Ozekhome Writes IGP As Enugu Police Command Faces Extortion Allegations in N62 Million Scandal, Makes Demands, Probe

The Enugu State Police Command is under increasing scrutiny following allegations of extorting N62 million from businessman Mr Olu Agwu by the state’s anti-kidnapping unit. The situation has escalated with the involvement of Police Commissioner Mr. Kanayo Uzuegbu now being closely examined.

Recent reports indicate that Agwu was pressured into transferring the substantial amount to various accounts allegedly controlled by police officers. This incident is part of a troubling trend where high-profile individuals are falsely accused of being affiliated with the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to facilitate extortion.

In a detailed petition to the Inspector General of Police at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja, constitutional lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Prof. Mike Ozekhome outlined Agwu’s distressing experience. The petition describes unlawful arrest, detention, and extortion carried out under the pretense of combating terrorism and IPOB activities.

Mr Agwu, a law-abiding citizen residing in Lagos, reportedly became a target due to a fabricated scheme orchestrated by his business associate, Michael Umeh, who, with alleged support from the Enugu Police Command, accused Agwu of IPOB and Eastern Security Network (ESN) affiliations following a business dispute.

Mr Agwu was arrested on December 26, 2024, and has since suffered severe mistreatment, intimidation, and financial coercion.

The extortion operation, which reportedly involved notable figures such as one Hon Ochi Nonso and an individual known as ‘Daddy White,’ resulted in Mr Agwu relinquishing N62 million to evade further torture and false charges. Nonso, allegedly introduced by the Police Commissioner, collected N20 million purportedly on the commissioner’s behalf. Additionally, the investigating officer demanded N2 million to modify Mr Agwu’s coerced statement, with new threats for an extra N100 million jeopardizing Agwu’s safety and financial stability.

Prof. Ozekhome’s petition calls for an immediate and comprehensive investigation into the unfounded allegations against Mr Agwu, the cessation of ongoing threats, and the return of the extorted N62 million.

The actions of the Enugu State Police Command, as detailed in the petition, represent a significant violation of legal and ethical standards, raising serious concerns about the integrity of the police force.

As the scandal develops, public attention intensifies, with calls for accountability and justice for Olu Agwu and other potential victims of police misconduct. The request for intervention by the Inspector General of Police signifies a pivotal moment in addressing corruption and abuse of power within the Nigerian Police Force.