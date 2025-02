By Adam Umar Kumo

Hajiya Naja’atu Mohammed has vowed not to forgive National Security Adviser, Mal Nuhu Ribadu, stating that she didn’t lie about him.

Ribadu had demanded a public apology within seven days for her claim that he accused President Tinubu of corruption during his tenure as EFCC Chairman However, Ribadu denies ever making such statements Naja’atu remains resolute, refusing to retract her words, and instead, challenges Ribadu to meet her in court.