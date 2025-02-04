End Negligence, Rescue Ezemma, Others — Obi Charges Authorities

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Federal Government of Nigeria has been re-urged to activate all relevant agencies and operational strategies to intensify efforts towards the rescue of Anambra real estate mogul, Benjamin Izuchukwu Ezemma, popularly known as Big Ben.

An activist and concerned citizen of the state, Comrade Osita Obi, re-echoed the call on Tuesday while addressing newsmen in Awka, the capital city of the state.

According to him, it is very unimaginable that the 34-year-old Ezemma, who was last seen on November 12, 2024, has remained missing since then when he was supposedly abducted, while his whereabouts and the identities of his abductors have remained unknown since 84 days now and still counting, despite the presence of several security agencies of the Federal Government operating in the state and the existence of other relevant apparatuses in the country.

Obi said, aside Ezemma, who is a Co-Founder and Executive Director of the Dubai Estate, Awka, some other individuals in Anambra State have been similarly kidnapped and their whereabouts remain unknown till date, including prominent personalities like the 2021 gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party, Chief Obiora Agbasimalo; and the member representing Onitsha North Constituency 1 in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Justice Azuka, who was abducted on the eve of Christmas last year.

He remarked that these victims all have families, and imagined the emotional trauma and the general discomfort and restlessness their family members and relatives must be passing through since their disappearances, especially for having not seen or heard from them.

Comrade Obi, while noting that he never knew nor had any encounter with Mr. Ezemma, said he was moved by the wailing and the restlessness of his family members, friends and relatives, as were being expressed in the media. These, he emphasized, moved him to join his voice to interrogate the system re-echo the clarion call for government’s intervention, as it could be anybody else tomorrow if nothing is done to rescue them and if the trend is allowed to continue.

He stressed the unacceptability of the trend and system where individuals simply vanish without a trace, adding that it sets a dangerous precedent if security agencies fail to act decisively to find these missing persons or apprehend those responsible.

While questioning the relevance and significance of the compulsory sim card registration introduced by the Federal Government if they can’t track these criminal elements and uncover the whereabouts of the kidnapped victims, the activist, who is also the National Convener of the Recover Nigeria Project (RNP), also expressed frustration over what he described as the lukewarm attitude of the police and some other relevant agencies towards the investigation, stating that their laxity in addressing such matters makes aggravates issues and diminishes public confidence in their capacity to provide security. According to him, the continuous extortion by police officers along the roads instead of engaging in proactive intelligence gathering and criminal surveillance only compounds the security challenges faced by the state.

“The leadership of the Anambra State Police Command needs to step up their game and refocus on their primary responsibility of protecting lives and property.

“Anambra should not be a dumping ground for police officers who are near or due for retirement, only for them to come here to extort citizens for their personal gains. If this trend continues, I will organize a mass protest to compel the Command to deliver effective service to the people,” Obi declared.

He specially commended the efforts of the Department of State Services (DSS) for their exceptional response to security issues in the state, contrasting their approach with that of the police, whom he criticized for poor leadership and inefficiency.

On a positive note, Comrade Obi also lauded Governor Chukwuma Soludo for the recent launch of the Agụnechemba security outfit (popularly known as Operation Udo Ga-Achi) describing it as a commendable step towards enhancing security in the state. He acknowledged that while every new system might have initial teething problems, the initiative would eventually stabilize and meet the security needs of Anambra.

“Many have asked me why it took time for the launch, but I always tell them that God’s time is the best. Even in established institutions like the police, the DSS, and even in the Civil Service, there are always a few individuals who do not conform to the tenets of their offices. I am in talks with the Governor, and I assure you that the security outfit will be reformed to function more effectively and in line with the expectations of the people,” he stated.

Obi also reiterated the importance of media involvement, urging journalists to maintain pressure on the government and security agencies to ensure accountability and transparency in the investigation of Ezemma’s disappearance. He also encouraged them to cover the upcoming court proceedings on the matter scheduled for the 11th of the month, stressing that a vigilant and informed public would deter any attempt to sweep the case under the carpet.

“We must engage the system and interrogate the state. If we remain silent, the abductors of Ezemma and other victims will never be found. The government has the capacity, and it must act. If Ezemma is no longer alive (but I pray and believe he is), let his abductors be found and made to face justice,” he demanded.

The activist re-emphasized the collective responsibility of citizens, security agencies, and the government in addressing the rising cases of abduction and insecurity. He reiterated his commitment to advocating for justice and accountability, warning that failure to act decisively would not only embolden criminal elements but also endanger the lives of more citizens.