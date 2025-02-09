JUST IN: Anambra Native Doctor, Akwa Ọkụkọ, Arrested Over Suspected Criminal Idolatry (video)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A popular native doctor in Anambra State, Chukwudozie Nwangwu, popularly known as Akwa Ọkụkọ Tiwara Akị has been arrested and detained in the state.

This is coming on the heel of the latest order and the ongoing onslaught of the state government against criminal idolatry.

According to a video that is currently trending on social media, Akwa Ọkụkọ, a native of Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, was brought into custody over the weekend by the state government.

The viral video shows Akwa Ọkụkọ being interrogated by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, over allegations bordering on his suspected preparation of charm for get rich quick (popularly known as Okeite) for the youths, as well as preparation of charms for kidnappers and other criminal elements terrorizing the state.

However, Akwa Ọkụkọ denied these allegations, stressing that he does not do such thing and does not have any such thing in his house.

The popular native doctor was thereafter, detained by the government, pending further investigations into the allegations.

Watch the video below: