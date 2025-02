The ohaneze Ndigbo Youths President, comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka has been reportedly abducted by yet to be identified armed men.

His abduction according to meta user Mr. Izunna an influencer on social media revealed that The vocal Ohaneze Ndigbo Youths President were whisked away by the armed men on Sunday morning, along works layouts in Owerri municipal Council Area of Imo State.

However, as at the press Time, Police spokesperson in the State, DSP Henry Okoye is yet to make a comment.