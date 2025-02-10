Jeff Might Come to Court in Ambulance on Tuesday — Netizen Uncovers Alleged Plot

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Social media users have accused MD/CEO of Blue Shield Security, Ọzọ Jeff Nweke, of plotting to play a trick at the Anambra State High Court, Awka, on Tuesday, February 11, to evade prison confinement pending outcome of his trial.

This is coming as the accused is expected to appear before the court on the said date as a defendant in a case between him (as one of the defendants) and the state (as the plaintiff) over a kidnap-related case.

However, ahead of the court appearance, speculations started emerging that Nweke is plotting to use a trick to achieve some pre-determined aim.

According to the speculations, which have also sparked off a chain of reactions and counter-reactions on social media, the accused might pretend to be sick, with some concocted medical reports, in order not to stand trial.

Announcing the alleged plot over the weekend, a social media user, identified as Eziokwu Bu Ndu, wrote: “Ozo Jeff Nweke is expected to appear before Anambra state high court on the case of kidnapping BIG BEN on 11th Feb 2025, but from my background investigations, he will pretend ill to avoid appearing in court or might decide to come to court in an ambulance to avoid going to prison on the said date, as there is 90% chances he will be sent to prison pending trial if he appears fit to court on 11th. His attorney (SAN) will argue that his Client is ill & unfit to stand trial and the case should be adjourned, as a dead man won’t stand trial.

“This ploy is to frustrate the prosecuting process and avoid justice!

“Jeff should be a man and take the case head on if he claims innocent of the accusation!”

In a follow-up post on Monday, the same social media user wrote: “Tomorrow 11th Feb let’s see the drama Jeff nweke will display in court! He might turn to a cripple or come to court in an Ambulance and his lawyers will argue he is sick with cooked up medical report to back up the argument. He will do this to evade prison confinement pending outcome of trial. A born criminal!

“As you can see in this photo of him gifting a girl a cheque, his office cctv cameras are working perfectly! Immediately Ben went missing after he entered his office building, and he was asked to hand over his office cctv camera coverage, he claimed the cameras developed fault sometime ago! He erased all data from the memory box to hide all evidence of what happened to Ben when he came into that building on 12th Nov 2024.

“If Jeff nweke is a strong man as he claims, he should come to court fit and sound and not tender any medial report claiming illness!”

The posts, which could be accessed through the links: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/18CyUyGGGp/?mibextid=xfxF2i

and

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1A6tniUEyt/?mibextid=A7sQZp

also generated a plethora of reactions from some social media users, as shown below: