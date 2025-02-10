8.4 C
Supreme Court Dismisses Fubara's Appeal Challenging Amaewhule-Led Assembly

Politics
'm Innocent! Sacked Adamawa REC, Hudu Ari, Speaks Out
Justice Uwani Abba-Aji who dismissed the appeal awarded a cost of N2m against the governor payable to the Rivers State House of Assembly.

A five-man panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji has dismissed the appeal filed by the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, challenging the leadership of the Rivers State House of Assembly led by Martin Amaewhule.

Justice Uwani Abba-Aji while dismissing the appeal awarded a cost of two million naira against the governor payable to the Rivers State House of Assembly as the first respondent and Martin Amaewhule as the second respondent.

The dismissal of the appeal by Fubara was hinged on the withdrawal of the suit by his counsel, Yusuf Ali.

