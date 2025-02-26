Soludo and His Team Have Lost Focus

By Mokwugwo Solomon

“Power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” Evidence of this notion credited to 19th century writer, Lord Acton, is very evident in the Anambra Government House in Awka, where Governor Charles Soludo has turned himself into “Eze Onye Agwanam” (nobody should advise me).

When Governor Charles Soludo assumed office three years ago, expectations were high that things would work out well for Anambra State. With his promises to turn Anambra into Dubai/Taiwan of Africa, nobody would contemplate that anybody in the state will, for any reason, regret having the professor at the helm of affairs.

One of the issues, which the governor must be ashamed of, and must regret engaging into, is his constant loggerhead with the the Spiritual Director of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, Anambra State, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma (Fr. Ebube Muonso).

Fr. Ebube Muonso offered candid advice to Charlie Nwa Mgbafor, and instead of the advice motivating the governor to sit up and readjust, he rather flayed up like wild fire – going uncontrollably wild, to the extent that he is currently spending Anambra State money running into hundreds of millions of naira to engage e-rats, including one “Rev. Fr. Eustace Onyeneke,” who, credible source revealed, was paid heavily to write against Fr. Ebube Muonso, as one whose voice will carry wait.

Others that are benefitting from the homongous budget running into hundreds of millions on the “Operation Condemn Ebube Muonso,” include Law Mefor, Izuchukwu Adichie, Chinedu Obigwe, Machi Pious Igwe, Mazi Opara, among others.

FR. EBUBE MUONSO’S SINS

The sin of Fr. Ebube Muonso that made Soludo to go out of his way to make big promises for anyone that writes anything evil about the Catholic priest is that he speaks truth to people in power.

Soludo is not the only person in power that Fr. Ebube Muonso confronted and rebuked for one reason or another. The priest is not known as one that rebukes the authority when power is handled well. It is only Soludo that has decided to beat the drum of war among all the persons who Fr. Ebube Muonso rebuked for one reason or another.

Specifically, at the wake of January 1, 2025, Fr. Ebube Muonso, considering alarming rate of insecurity in Anambra, called on Soludo, as the Chief Security Officer, to step up action against insecurity; or rather resign his office if he was overwhelmed.

This assertion was the initial straw that broke the camel’s back! Before Ebube Muonso’s advice, no day passed without one horrible news or the other in Anambra. It must be murder, or kidnapping or ritual and cult killing, etc. Under Soludo, Anambra was always on the headlines of national media platforms because of insecurity. Because of this, Ebube Muonso spoke, and media attack was launched on him as a way of silencing him. Yet, he continued to speak until Soludo succumbed to pressure, and formed Operation Udo Ga-Achi as crime fighting security outfit.

When some individuals linked to the killing of Anambra lawmaker, Justice Azuka were arrested, justice was not yet served on them before news came that they escaped from police with handcuff on their hands and feet. The story was incredible, and nobody would speak; so, Fr. Ebube Muonso spoke again – requesting Soludo, as Chief Security Officer, to give accounts. Again, Soludo became distracted. Instead of engaging and confronting the police to provide the escaped muderrers, the governor rather rejigged his media workers, pumping more money to attack Fr. Ebube Muonso.

WHY FR. EBUBE MUONSO CANNOT BE COWED

A society where its leaders have no person or persons to advise them constructively, the society is destroyed. Soludo, no doubt, wants to lead a destroyed Anambra State. Traditional rulers, who are the custodians and fathers of the people are looked upon to offer constructive advice to people in political power such as Governor Soludo. Regrettably, the monarchs have been cowed to such a degree that they’re sure that anybody that says ‘pim,’ his certificate will likely be withdrawn the next day.

Since inception, Anambra monarchs had a tradition of electing their leadership themselves; but Soludo has decided that he will be the one to handpick whoever will be the chairman of traditional rulers council. In the recent past, the governor withdrew certificate from some traditional rulers that conferred titles on people without getting the governor’s permission. Some monarchs were sacked and new monarchs installed in communities in Anambra. Why should such people be expected to complain against political leadership?

Other citizens empowered by the law to act as watchdogs are members of the state assembly. Regrettably, they hardly perform this function in Anambra State as they would. This is because, some of them are sympathetic to the governor being member of their political party; some are also afraid because it is the governor that gives them money, as they do not have financial autonomy. Some of them, who are in the leadership of the state assembly, reportedly signed certain undertakings which caged them directly and indirectly.

Majority of the church leaders, who should speak out over societal ills are no longer interested in correcting the ills of the society. Should Fr. Ebube Muonso also keep quiet?

BIBLICAL PERSPECTIVE TO FR. EBUBE MUONSO’S CONFRONTATION OF PERSONS IN AUTHORITY

Though some fellows working to protect the interest of Governor Soludo because of financial interest, have provided their individual perspectives to the priest’s approaches. Their interpretation, no doubt, were directed by the flesh, not the scripture.

Though, a priest has the responsibility of praying for people in positions of authority – as Fr. Ebube Muonso does in the light of the scripture; yet, when priests and prophets will confront them when those in power takes things for granted

For example, in the Bible, many prophets and individuals have confronted and criticized those in positions of authority. Jesus, the Christ, confronted Scribes and Pharisees for their hypocrisy; John the Baptist rebuked King Herod for living with his brother’s wife. Then, in the Old Testament, Shemaiah confronted King Rehoboam and the House of Judah; Jeremiah rebuked the people of Israel for turning their backs on God; Micah criticized corrupt leaders, including prophets; Amos rebuked the sins of the Northern Kingdom of Israel, and announced God’s punishments on them; Samuel rebuked King Saul for sacrificing unlawfully; Elijah confronted Ahab for his injustice and went further to announce his downfall.

No doubt, prophets often interprete their culture and historical moments from the perspective of the Divine, and their acts of interpretation often leads to social criticisms.

I’m giving these perspectives for the likes of “Rev. Fr. Eustace Onyeneke” and Machi Pious Igwe, who say they’re Bible scholars, but limit their knowledge to what Ebube Muonso must not tell Soludo.

WHY SOLUDO MUST LISTEN TO FR. EBUBE MUONSO’S ADVICE

One fundamental problem Governor Soludo has as a person is pride and arrogance. He manifests them wherever he goes. But the only thing that can save him is to listen to constructive criticisms and also call his subordinates to order.

There is nothing wrong in Fr. Ebube Muonso telling Soludo to work harder in the area security. Fr. Ebube Muonso has not told Soludo to pay salaries, fix roads or promote education in the state, because, the governor is doing all these. Security situation of Anambra State is too bad, and concerned authorities must work hard, or relinquish their offices. That is what the priest is saying – and that is the truth. There’s nothing wrong that the priest tells the governor to resign if he is overwhelmed; after all, there are many world leaders, more powerful than Soludo, who resigned from power.

For example, on March 12, 2024, Ariel Henry, Acting President and Prime Minister of Haiti, resigned his office in the midst of major security crisis in the country. Same 2024, Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, resigned following series of violent protests in the country. These are some of the world leaders that resigned their offices in 2024 alone because of insecurity in their country; but Soludo did not only stick to power in the midst of major security crisis in Anambra, but went further to stage media war against a Catholic priest that told him to sit up. That’s the all-knowing professor for you.

WHY SOLUDO MUST CALL HIS ERRAND BOYS TO ORDER

History have proven that workers, friends and associates of many leaders became banana peels that ultimately led to their downfall. Governor Soludo had carefully and meticulously selected the most inappropriate shunk of media aides in the history of Anambra State. They’re not only inexperienced in the work they’re employed to do, but also pose major relationship threat to the governor.

There are priests, politicians, and others, who have criticized certain policies and programs of Mr. Governor, and instead of Soludo’s boys highlighting and juxtaposing the governor’s achievements with the criticism in order to silence the opposition, they will only launch media attack – spending limitless time and resources fighting. I cannot blame the likes of Izuchukwu Adichie and Mazi Ejimofor Opara, having moved from Andy Uba to Chris Azubogu to Ifeanyi Ubah to Willie Obiano, now to Chukwuma Soludo, these young men spent reasonable number of years jumping from pillar to pole, and did not care to learn the basic tenets of the job they do. What they know how to do is to write “Ebube Muonso, Achikota Ekwe Onu,” “Ebube Muonso, liar,” and so on. Is that what they do to occupy office and consume Anambra people’s money?

For Law Mefor, the elderly man must respect his age and his academic qualifications by knowing the correct thing to do at any point in time. If his work as Information Commissioner is to abuse Catholic priest that tells Soludo to sit up, it suggests that the nzogbu nzogbu disposition of the separatist agitators still runs in his blood. And he must purge himself in order to move forward.

Chinedu Obigwe, the self styled Evangelist and media warrior, needs not be dignified with a response; as he is not viewed as someone with sane mind in Ogbaru where he comes from.

One will only pity “Fr. Eustace Onyeneke” (if he’s truly a priest); as well as Machi Pious Igwe, who also claims to be a Bible scholar; because, they presented themselves as commodities for sale.

One needs not beg Soludo to either do away with these characters or call them to order – the choice is his. It is already certain that they have become banana peels that will ultimately pull the governor down.

The reason for God’s judgement on Eli is outlined on 1 Samuel 2:27-29, in which a prophet tells Eli that he is going to be judged for the sins of his sons, because Eli did not do enough to stop them from doing evil acts. In 1 Samuel 2:29, God states that Eli honoured his children more than Eli honoured Him; and it was for this reason that Eli was judged, and was finally destroyed.

If Soludo does not know what the scripture says about reverence to and relationship with prophets and priests, he should read Psalm 105:15; and 1 Chronicles 16:22. If the governor turns deaf ears to abuses his “small boys” rain on Fr. Ebube Muonso, it means that the judgement that came to Eli will come upon him ultimately.

I read an article authored by one of the characters that write for the governor. In that article, the fellow attacked Fr. Ebube Muonso for allegedly invoking spirit of death upon one of the governor’s aides, who abused the priest repeatedly. The writer was making caricature of what the charismatic priest said in a feat of anger. For him, such curse was a joke.

According to the Bible in 2 Kings 2:23-25, Prophet Elisha cursed a group of children who mocked him, and as a result, two she-beers came out of the woods and attacked them – killing 42 of them. Essentially, the animals were used as means of punishment for the children’s disrespectful behaviours towards the prophet. Nobody prays for anybody’s death – fools bring death upon themselves.

REFUTING OBIGWE’S CLAIM THAT SOLUDO GAVE FR. EBUBE MUONSO N100M CHEQUE

One is not entirely doubting the fact that His Excellency, Governor Charles Soludo, gave such money to Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma, aka Fr. Ebube Muonso. But for what purpose? Obigwe himself gave the answer succinctly. He said it was to support road projects in Nkwelle Ezunaka, Ebube Muonso’s community.

As a son, who is always willing to give back to the society, Fr. Ebube Muonso had singlehandedly constructed and reconstructed many roads, including in his home town. He does them with his personal money. If Soludo, out of gratitude and joy, decided to give his own support for the road projects, there is nothing wrong with that. He did not give Ebube Muonso money to buy food.

Haters have been maligning the priest for being very rich. To me, that is not the kind of thing people should complain about. Ebube Muonso is a product of Divine grace and favour. He is “possessed” by the grace of Divine multiplication.

One of Soludo’s writers hinted on the source of Ebube Muonso’s money. In fact, one Machi Pious Igwe, in his article, tried to draw comparison among Fr Ebube Muonso, Okeite practitioners and fake pastors and dibias; and tried to paint an ill picture of the priest, as to tell Soludo that Fr. Ebube Muonso should be arrested to explain the source of his wealth. I laughed! When nza the bird eats to the full, he wages war against his personal god.

Fr. Ebube Muonso, a very young man born in 1980 in Nkwelle-Ezunaka, Oyi local government area of Anambra State, is the last born in a family of eight boys.

Haven been blessed financially by God through the ministry, he singlehandedly built the multi-billion Adoration Ground in Uke, Anambra State, where souls are won for Christ, and where those tormented by evil spirits are unyoked.

As pioneer priest, he built Blessed Iwene Tansi Parish and Pilgrimage Center in a space of one year and few months. He built the multi-billion naira Divine Rays British School in Obosi; and another multi billion naira St. John Vinney Science Collage in Igbariam, Anambra State. He also established the Paraclete Table water in Umuoji, among others. In all these establishments, the priest employed thousands of people to help put foods on their tables, and help the state government reduce both employment and crime rates.

As at the last count, Fr. Ebube Muonso has a total of 3,403 persons under his scholarship scheme in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions. Infant, about 47% of people in his schools are enjoying free education, comprising indigent and very intelligent persons.

DON’T EXPECT FR. EBUBE MUONSO TO STOP ATTACKING ERRING LEADERS

It is very clear that Fr. Ebube Muonso will not stop attacking erring leaders until they amend their ways. No amount of intimidation or blackmail can deter him. The leadership of the Mother Church knows he is bold in telling the truth; so, they would not stop him. Therefore, political leadership in this space should either do the right thing, or learn to tolerate the priest!

Soludo would always say, “If you see something, say something,” but unfortunately, when Ebube Muonso sees and says that this or that is going wrong in the state, this same governor will attack him. That’s not attribute of a good leader.

Mokwugwo Solomon is a journalist, and Media Assistant to Fr. Obimma Emmanuel of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke.