I Am the Strongest Spiritual Man After TB Joshua, Nobody Can See My Corpse — Odumeje

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Renowned Nigerian clergyman, Pastor Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, widely known as Odumeje, has boldly declared himself the most powerful spiritual figure in the world after the late Prophet TB Joshua.

Speaking during a recent church service, Odumeje asserted that only two individuals have ever attained such a status—himself and the late TB Joshua, whom he described as having completed and perfected his assignment here on earth and gone home to rest.

The controversial prophet also boasted that nobody can see his corpse.

His words: “I am the strongest spiritual man in the world after the general, Emmanuel TB Joshua. We are not many. We are two, and one has done the job and returned home. And it remains the lion himself. Nobody can see my corpse. I don’t have much time to spend here. Our mission is to clear your doubt about Jesus Christ. And it’s one mission and one God and one power, and that man is Jesus Christ.”

Pastor Odumeje’s declaration has stirred up mixed reactions on social media, with some expressing admiration and others questioning his claim.

A social media user, @Clex Gabriel Agboson, reacted positively, saying:

“I love how he talks about TB Joshua.”

Similarly, @Soja backed Odumeje’s statement, adding:

“You are percent correct sir, Prophet TB Joshua really cleared my doubts about Jesus Christ through his ministries. He used to say life is not about how long but how well we live that matters.”

However, not all responses were in agreement. @Edgreat24 dismissed the comparison, stating:

“Abeg talk without calling TB Joshua… TB Joshua never told us about you or mentioned your name. So please no call him name for your wayo business.”

Another user, @Cleo Briggs7, took a more lighthearted approach, humorously pleading:

“Odumeje abeg never go back home fess o. Who go dey make us laugh?”

Odumeje’s statement has once again placed him at the center of public discourse, reinforcing his reputation for making bold and dramatic pronouncements.