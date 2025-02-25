Federal High Court Refuses to Grant Injunction Stopping PDP from Changing Anyanwu’s Signature in INEC Matters

By: Daure David

In a significant development, the Federal High Court in Abuja, presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo, has dismissed claims made by the media that it granted an interim injunction preventing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from accepting or acting on any correspondence that does not bear the signature of Senator Samuel Anyanwu, the ousted National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The report, which had been circulated by media outlets sympathetic to Anyanwu, was debunked by the court ruling on Thursday. The court clarified that it did not grant the injunction sought by Anyanwu’s legal team. Instead, the court allowed for the inclusion of additional parties in the case, in line with its previous rulings. Justice Ekwo confirmed that the matter would resume on Friday, February 28, 2025, for further proceedings and resolution of pending applications.

Senator Anyanwu had sought an injunction to stop the acting PDP National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagun, from submitting documents to INEC without his approval. The motion also aimed to prevent the implementation of a ruling by the Court of Appeal, which had previously made a determination on the leadership dispute within the PDP. The case is currently pending at the Supreme Court, with final resolution yet to be reached.

In a statement, Barrister Obinna Nwachukwu, a representative of the opposing party, condemned the actions of Anyanwu’s team, calling it an abuse of the court process. He argued that Anyanwu’s legal actions are a direct violation of the established judicial hierarchy, as the Appeal Court ruling is still subject to the Supreme Court’s final decision. Nwachukwu further emphasized that any attempt to stop the implementation of a ruling from a higher court would undermine Nigeria’s legal and constitutional system.

“The court’s decision not only clarified the current legal situation but also reaffirmed the principle of judicial independence in Nigeria,” Nwachukwu stated. “The attempts to destabilize the PDP by Anyanwu and his supporters, through misleading media campaigns, should not be allowed to succeed.”

Legal experts have expressed concern over Anyanwu’s ongoing legal maneuverings, noting that repeatedly seeking court orders to overturn the rulings of higher courts could lead to further delays and confusion in the country’s political and legal processes.

As the legal battle continues, all eyes will be on the Federal High Court’s continued hearings later this week. The outcome of this case could have a profound impact on the future of the PDP and the broader Nigerian political landscape.