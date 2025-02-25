SEDC: Soludo Speaks on Railway, Traditional Worship, As Okoye Resigns from State Executive Council

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Executive Council (ANSEC) has called on the newly established South East Development Commission (SEDC) to prioritize the construction of a regional railway connecting the five southeastern states, emphasizing its economic and infrastructural significance to the region.

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, made this charge during the 4th ANSEC meeting held on February 24, 2025, in the Council Chamber, Awka, where the state government also bid farewell to Mr. Mark Okoye II, former Managing Director of the Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency (ANSIPPA), who now serves as the pioneer MD/CEO of SEDC.

The Governor reaffirmed his administration’s full support for the new Commission, urging it to focus on projects with long-term socio-economic impact, particularly the regional railway that would enhance trade, mobility, and regional integration.

In another key decision, the Anambra State Government threw its weight behind NAFDAC’s ongoing efforts to rid markets of counterfeit and expired drugs. The Council commended Governor Soludo’s visit to the closed Drug Market in Onitsha and encouraged NAFDAC to fast-track the inspection and verification process while assuring the agency of the government’s support.

To further combat the menace of fake drugs, the Council approved the completion of the Anambra State Pharmaceutical Hub (Coordinated Wholesale Drug Centre, Oba), a critical facility expected to regulate drug distribution and ensure quality control.

On security matters, ANSEC urged communities across the state to collaborate with the government in eradicating crime and insecurity. The Council expressed gratitude to Ndi Anambra for their continued support of new security measures and reassured traditional worshippers that the fight against fetishism and sorcery was not a war on traditional religion but rather an effort to protect cultural integrity from harmful practices.

The government also reaffirmed its resolve to clamp down on deceptive native doctors who promote ‘wealth without work’ and issued a strong warning against the promotion of fetish products like Oke-Ite and similar items.

As part of its ongoing infrastructural development, the Council approved a series of strategic contracts to enhance key facilities across the state.

Accordimg to a statement by the State Commissioner for Information, Dr. Law Mefor, the contracts include: Reconstruction and fortification of the perimeter fence at the Commissioners’ Quarters, Awka, awarded to Aristan Developers Ltd for N57,500,000.00.

Construction of two NR model gates at general hospitals, along with landscaping, interlocking, and fencing of Enugwu-Otu Aguleri Hospital Compound, awarded to Daluchukwu & Bros Impex Ltd for N310,718,114.73;

Repainting and renovation of the VIP stand, awarded to KUV Homes & Properties for N107,119,753.69; and

Reclamation and control of flood and gully erosion at the Cosmetics Market, awarded to Acode Energy Services Ltd for N188,174,822.19.

According to reactions trailing the development, the projects align with Governor Soludo’s commitment to infrastructural renewal, security enhancement, and economic revitalization, ensuring a safer, more developed, and prosperous Anambra State.

Reading his valedictory speech at the ANSEC, Mr. Okoye II said, “13 years ago, I received my first appointment as Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Investments, marking my transition from the private sector to public service.

“Today, with the permission of my Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, CFR, I had the privilege of delivering a valedictory speech at the Anambra State Executive Council. It was an opportunity to reflect on a journey that has shaped me in ways I never could have imagined.

“As I step into my new role as MD/CEO of the South East Development Commission, I carry with me the invaluable lessons of service—knowing that hard work, disciplined execution, and relentless commitment always yield extraordinary results. Grateful for the past. Ready for the future.”