8.4 C
New York
Friday, February 14, 2025
Search
Subscribe

House Anti-Corruption Chair, Members Allegedly Involved in $150M Bribery Scandal – Binance Chief

Crime
Reps Move To Create Additional State In South East
Reps Move To Create Additional State In South East

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

The head of financial crime at Binance, Tigran Gambaryan, has accused three Nigerian lawmakers of demanding a $150 million bribe to halt his prosecution.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Gambaryan identified the lawmakers as Ginger Obinna Onwusibe, chairman of the House Committee on Anti-Corruption, Philip Agbese, deputy spokesperson of the House, and Peter Akpanke.

According to Mr. Gambaryan, the bribe demand was made during a meeting on January 5, 2024, involving officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the House of Representatives members.

> “At the House meeting, there were three members present. Two of them were Peter Akpanke and Philip Agbese, both working under the leadership of Ginger Obinna Onwusibe. There was a third House member, but I don’t recall his name. They set up fake cameras and media to make the meeting appear official, but the cameras weren’t even plugged in.”

READ ALSO  Shell sees bright future for Nigeria’s deep-water production with the right conditions

He further alleged that the lawmakers demanded the $150 million bribe in cryptocurrency, to be sent to their personal wallets.

Mr. Gambaryan had been detained in Nigeria for months over allegations of money laundering and promoting criminality, but was released after U.S. government intervention led to the charges being dropped.

Efforts to get reactions from the accused lawmakers are ongoing, though the House of Representatives has previously denied any bribery allegations related to Binance.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
2025: Anambra Young Writers Set to Hold Maiden Book Reading for the Year, Calls for Membership
Next article
Ex Lawmaker, State Publicity Secretary Dump APC In Imo State

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports