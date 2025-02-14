8.4 C
Ex Lawmaker, State Publicity Secretary Dump APC In Imo State

Blyden Amajuruonwu, immediate past Lawmaker represented Ngorkpualar constituency in Imo State House Of Assembly has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress APC.

Also, the publicity secretary of APC in the State, Cajetan Duke has resigned his position.

However, the two APC leaders hail from Ngorkpualar Local Government Area.

According to the letter of resignation sighted by our correspondent, the Publicity Secretary, Duke noted that reason for his resignation is to speak for the masses and not for APC partisan interest.

