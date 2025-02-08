Hamza Maikudi Pays JAMB Examination Fees for Students Across Bauchi State with Support from Governor Bala Mohammed

By: Daure David

In a significant step towards empowering the youth and ensuring access to quality education, Hamza Maikudi, Special Assistant to the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, has taken the initiative to pay the JAMB (Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board) examination fees for students across all 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state. This noble gesture was made possible with the unwavering support of His Excellency Governor Bala Mohammed.

The move is a testament to the state government’s commitment to creating opportunities for young people to pursue higher education, regardless of financial constraints. In recent years, the cost of examination fees has posed a significant challenge for many students seeking admission into universities across Nigeria. The payment of JAMB fees by Hamza Maikudi, with the backing of Governor Bala Mohammed, ensures that no deserving student is left behind.

Hamza Maikudi, in a statement, expressed his satisfaction with the initiative, emphasizing the importance of investing in the future of Bauchi State’s youth. He noted that the state government remains dedicated to fostering an environment where young individuals are given every opportunity to excel academically and professionally.

“I believe that education is the key to transforming lives and communities. With the support of Governor Bala Mohammed, we are enabling these students to take the first step towards realizing their dreams. Education should not be a barrier, and together, we are ensuring that the youth of Bauchi State are equipped with the tools to succeed,” said Maikudi.

The beneficiaries, in their response, commended Hamza Maikudi for his proactive role in improving the educational landscape of the state. The beneficiaries stressed the importance of education as a critical pillar for the development of Bauchi State and Nigeria as a whole. However, in his response Hamza reiterated the administration’s resolve to continue creating pathways for youth empowerment, supporting educational advancements, and eliminating obstacles that hinder academic progress under Governor Bala Mohammed led PDP administration.

The payment of the JAMB fees covers students from all 20 Local Government Areas in the state, benefiting hundreds of students who have shown the determination to pursue higher education. This initiative reflects a broader commitment to creating an enabling environment for students and young people in Bauchi State, ensuring they have access to opportunities that will allow them to thrive.

As the 2025 JAMB examinations approach, the gesture by Hamza Maikudi and Governor Bala Mohammed has been warmly received by both students and parents, who expressed gratitude for the timely intervention. Many students have already begun preparing for the examinations, confident that financial constraints will no longer hinder their educational aspirations.

This initiative marks a significant milestone in the administration’s commitment to fostering a brighter future for the youth of Bauchi State, further solidifying the importance of accessible education as a cornerstone of societal development.