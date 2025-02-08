PDP Disciplinary Committee Targets Wike, Anyanwu, Ortom Over Alleged Anti-Party Activities

By: Daure David

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is preparing to take disciplinary action against some of its prominent members, including former Governor of Rivers State and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, ousted National Secretary Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and former Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, in response to allegations of anti-party activities and misconduct.

Wike and Ortom have come under fire for allegedly undermining the party during recent elections and making damaging public statements against the PDP. Their actions have reportedly caused division within the party, prompting calls for accountability. Meanwhile, Anyanwu, who is embroiled in a leadership dispute over the position of National Secretary, faces allegations of violating party regulations, showing disregard for party organs, and being involved in an assault on party members at the PDP National Secretariat.

The PDP Disciplinary Committee, consisting of 26 members and chaired by former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chief Tom Ikimi, is set to hold its first meeting on February 12, 2025, to deliberate on the charges. The committee will review petitions filed by party members and leaders, including those related to Anyanwu’s conduct in the ongoing leadership crisis.

Anyanwu’s troubles began when he contested the PDP National Secretary position, which was ruled in favor of Hon. S.K.E Udeh-Okoye by the Court of Appeal. Following this judgment, Anyanwu’s supporters were accused of physically attacking Udeh-Okoye at the party’s national secretariat. Anyanwu has since launched verbal attacks on PDP Governors and the party’s Board of Trustees for backing Udeh-Okoye’s ascension, further deepening the rift within the party.

The committee’s move signals the party’s commitment to resolving its internal conflicts and restoring unity ahead of upcoming political challenges. The disciplinary action, if taken, could mark a significant turning point in the PDP’s efforts to stabilize and rebuild its structure, ensuring accountability and discipline at all levels.

In addition to the investigation into Anyanwu, Wike and Ortom’s allegations reflect the ongoing tension within the PDP, which has struggled to maintain cohesion among its key figures in recent years. The outcome of the committee’s deliberations could have lasting implications for the party’s future.

As the PDP moves forward with its deliberations, party members and supporters are awaiting the committee’s decisions with bated breath, hopeful that the party will emerge stronger from this period of internal strife.