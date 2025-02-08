Judge halts Trump’s effort to dismantle USAID

A federal judge has delivered a major blow to President Donald Trump and his ally, billionaire Elon Musk, halting plans to pull thousands of staffers from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

Judge Carl Nichols issued a temporary order to stop the administration from placing workers on leave and forcing them to return to the U.S. within 30 days, citing potential risks and undue hardships for employees and their families abroad.

The decision comes amid ongoing efforts by the Trump administration to drastically reduce USAID’s operations, including suspending funding for critical overseas programmes. USAID workers, including contractors in regions like the Middle East, had reported being cut off from vital communication systems, such as emergency “panic button” apps, in the wake of the furloughs.