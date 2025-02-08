8.4 C
New York
Saturday, February 8, 2025
Search
Subscribe

Judge halts Trump’s effort to dismantle USAID

World News
Judge halts Trump’s effort to dismantle USAID
Judge halts Trump’s effort to dismantle USAID

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

A federal judge has delivered a major blow to President Donald Trump and his ally, billionaire Elon Musk, halting plans to pull thousands of staffers from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

Judge Carl Nichols issued a temporary order to stop the administration from placing workers on leave and forcing them to return to the U.S. within 30 days, citing potential risks and undue hardships for employees and their families abroad.

The decision comes amid ongoing efforts by the Trump administration to drastically reduce USAID’s operations, including suspending funding for critical overseas programmes. USAID workers, including contractors in regions like the Middle East, had reported being cut off from vital communication systems, such as emergency “panic button” apps, in the wake of the furloughs.

- Advertisement -

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Gov. Uzodinma Silent – Imo Lawyers Worried Over Cracked High Court complex In Owerri

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  February 20 marks official handover of French base in Abidjan

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports