Herdsmen Attack At Amegu Nkalagha: We Alerted Gov Francis Nwifuru Four Days Ahead – Ohanaeze Youth

*…Gov Francis Nwifuru Not Capable To Protect Ebonyians*

Following the recent ethnic violence perpetrated by Fulani Herdsmen on Sunday, 2nd February 2025, at Amegu Nkalagha Ishielu Ebonyi, over 20 lives were lost and numerous houses were burned.

The Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), the apex socio-cultural youth organization of Igbo youths worldwide, under the leadership of Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, has revealed that its Directorate of Intelligence raised an alarm over potential insecurity in Ebonyi four days before the attack by Fulani herdsmen and bandits on the community.

Our findings indicate that Fulani herdsmen are expanding their presence in Ebonyi State, posing a significant threat of additional attacks if Governor Francis Nwifuru remains inactive, which may lead to further loss of life in Ebonyi State.

Unfortunately, we have governors in SouthEast who are perceived as uncooperative regarding insecurity, demonstrating a lackadaisical attitude which has led to frequent incidents of killings, kidnapping, banditry, and arson in SouthEast.

Evidently, Gov. Francis Nwifuru has been ineffective in ensuring the safety of lives and properties in Ebonyi, raising concerns about his capacity, ability, and dedication to resolving the Fulani Herdsmen violence in Ebonyi State.

We trust that Governor Francis Nwifuru and his team will carefully examine the various locations mentioned in the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) press statement issued at Abakiliki on 29th January 2025.

In a press statement, the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) proposed a solution to the insecurity in Ebonyi state, and we anticipate a responsible and responsive government to act promptly without delay or procrastination.

The Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), under the leadership of Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, has condemned a press statement released by President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Barrister Justice Chibuzora Okoha, purportedly in support of Governor Francis Nwifuru insensitive administration.

Regrettably, a defense and response on behalf of Gov Francis Nwifuru should not have emanated from Ohanaeze Ndigbo (Parental body) Ebonyi state chapter, but rather from Gov Francis Nwifuru’s Commissioner of Information or SA on Media.

Politics of stomach infrastructure has led Barrister Justice Chibuzor Okoha to compromise his socio-cultural responsibility to advocate for Ndigbo in Ebonyi state, instead becoming the spokesperson for Gov. Francis Nwifuru.

I advise Most Distinguished Sen. John Azuta Mbata, the new president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, to caution Barr. Justice Chibuzor Okoha and his team who have already become stooges to Gov Francis Nwifuru.

As the pinnacle youth body of Ndigbo, the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) represents the interests of over 50 million Igbo youths and will not accept any leadership dereliction from Ohanaeze Ndigbo States presidents.

Barr. Justice Chibuzor Okoha has demonstrated questionable and comprised actions as president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Ebonyi state Chapter and has not publicly addressed or condemned the Amegu Nkalagha massacre in Ebonyi state, yet he promptly defended his pay-master Gov Francis Nwifuru.

Ebonyians and Ndigbo at large should inquire of Barrister Justice Chibuzor Okoha and his team of Ohanaeze Ndigbo regarding their silence following the massacre of Ebonyians in a cold blood by Fulani herdsmen over the past three days

Signed

Comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka National President Ohanaeze Youth Council(OYC).

4th February, 2025.