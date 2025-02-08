Gov Bala Muhammad Bridges Political Divide, Advocates for Merit-Based Succession

By Daure David

In a major political development, Governor Bala Muhammad of Bauchi State has successfully bridged the political divide between the Bauchi and Katagum regions, ushering in an era of unity, equality, and inclusive governance. This breakthrough was highlighted by Hon. Shitu Zaki, the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, in an exclusive interview.

Zaki commended Governor Muhammad’s efforts in addressing regional disparities, saying his inclusive approach to governance has promoted cooperation and fostered a sense of community among the people of Bauchi State. For years, the Bauchi-Katagum regions had experienced political incompatibility, hindering progress and development. However, Governor Muhammad’s leadership has fostered a more unified state, helping to bridge historical divides.

“The governor’s approach has been a game-changer,” Zaki said. “Governor Muhammad’s inclusive governance has created an environment where all regions and peoples feel respected and valued, which is fundamental for long-term peace and prosperity.”

Under the leadership of Governor Bala Muhammad, Bauchi State has witnessed substantial progress in key sectors such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure. The administration has focused on implementing people-centered policies, prioritizing economic growth, and improving the quality of life for all residents.

Zaki pointed out that the current administration’s focus on education, healthcare, and economic development has not only enhanced the state’s infrastructure but has also given the people the tools to thrive. According to him, the governor’s policies have helped mitigate the effects of challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic and global economic disruptions.

“Governor Muhammad’s administration has prioritized education by investing heavily in school infrastructure, teacher training, and increasing access to quality education for the people of Bauchi State,” Zaki noted. He also mentioned how the governor’s administration has been proactive in addressing health care concerns and boosting the state’s economy.

Despite some political tension and opposition, particularly from figures like Yakubu Dogara and Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tuggar, Zaki voiced his full support for the governor’s leadership and policies. He also highlighted the governor’s resistance to anti-poor economic policies being pushed at the national level, asserting that Governor Muhammad is committed to protecting the interests of the common people.

“Governor Muhammad’s policies are designed to create opportunities for all citizens, regardless of their background,” Zaki added. “His work has proven that the welfare of the people should always come first, which is why his administration remains focused on inclusive development.”

Looking to the future, Zaki urged the governor to focus on merit rather than regional considerations when selecting his successor. He emphasized that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is committed to maintaining leadership in Bauchi State in the upcoming 2027 elections. Zaki believes that a merit-based approach in choosing a successor will help ensure the continued success of the state’s development agenda.

“Bauchi State needs a leader who is committed to the welfare of the people above all else,” Zaki concluded. “Governor Muhammad’s legacy should inspire us to choose a successor based on ability and commitment to the people, not merely regional ties.”

Governor Bala Muhammad’s tenure continues to be characterized by a focus on unity, economic development, and social progress—ensuring that the people of Bauchi State are well-positioned for a prosperous future.