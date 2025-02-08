Imo PDP Slams Governor Uzodimma’s Claim of 120 Constructed Roads as “Fictitious”

By Daure David

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has strongly condemned Governor Hope Uzodimma’s recent statement claiming that his administration has constructed over 120 roads in the state. The PDP has labeled the claim as “fictitious,” “dubious,” and “a lie from the pit of hell,” challenging the governor to provide verifiable evidence to back up his assertion.

In a press statement released on February 8, 2025, the Imo PDP expressed disbelief and frustration over the governor’s comments, questioning the motive behind such misleading claims. The party described the governor’s remarks as an attempt to create a false impression that his administration has significantly improved Imo’s road infrastructure, despite widespread dissatisfaction with the state’s dilapidated road network.

“The people of Imo have long suffered from poor road conditions, and the governor’s statement is an insult to their daily struggles,” said Lancelot Obiaku, the PDP’s State Publicity Secretary. “The truth is that the Uzodimma administration has failed to deliver any meaningful road infrastructure, and the state remains the worst in the Southeast in terms of road quality.”

The PDP has challenged Governor Uzodimma to publish the names and specific locations of the 120 roads he claims to have constructed, urging him to release the details in state and national newspapers. The party is also calling for transparency regarding the cost of these purported projects and the construction companies that were awarded the contracts.

“If these roads truly exist, why hasn’t the governor provided concrete proof?” Obiaku asked. “This could very well be an attempt to cover up corruption and the mismanagement of state funds. The people of Imo deserve to know the truth.”

The PDP also raised concerns over the governor’s spending habits, accusing the Uzodimma administration of financial recklessness. The party claims that billions of naira may have been siphoned from the state’s treasury in the name of constructing roads that do not exist.

In particular, the PDP pointed to the resurfacing of the 6-kilometer Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Road, which the state government celebrated with much fanfare, despite the fact that numerous other roads in critical areas of Imo remain impassable. These include the Rapour Junction/Standard Shoe/Mechanic Village/Works Layout ring roads, the Amakohia Flyover–Orji Flyover Road, and the Akwakuma–Hardel Junction Road leading to Timber Market Umuoneyali. Several roads in New Owerri, which have become dangerous death traps, are also among the areas that have not seen any meaningful improvement.

“How can the government claim to have constructed 120 roads in five years when these major roads, which affect the lives of Imo people daily, remain neglected?” Obiaku questioned. “This is an administration that has ignored the needs of the people, opting instead to make false claims in order to protect their own interests.”

The PDP’s press statement concluded by calling on Imo citizens to remain vigilant and hold the government accountable for its actions, urging them to demand transparency, honesty, and tangible development in the state.

“The people of Imo deserve better than this,” Obiaku stated. “We will continue to expose this administration’s failures and fight for the rights of every Imolite.”

As the controversy surrounding Governor Uzodimma’s claims continues to unfold, the public remains skeptical, with many questioning the authenticity of the alleged 120 roads and the actual state of Imo’s infrastructure.