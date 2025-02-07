Fayemi Admits APC Owes Nigerians an Apology for 2015 Promises

By: Daure David

Former Ekiti Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Calls for Accountability and Acknowledgment of Unmet Campaign Promises

In a candid admission, former Governor of Ekiti State and ex-Minister of Solid Minerals, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) owes Nigerians an apology for failing to deliver on several key promises made during the 2015 election campaign. The APC, which came to power after ousting former President Goodluck Jonathan, has come under intense scrutiny over its unmet promises, especially regarding economic reforms, job creation, and security.

Fayemi made the revelation in an interview on Channels TV, acknowledging that while the party had good intentions, it has not fulfilled all of its promises to the Nigerian people. “Oh, clearly, we must apologize to the Nigerian people. We have not succeeded in achieving everything we promised,” he said without hesitation when asked whether the APC should apologize for its role in Jonathan’s removal.

The remarks come as part of a broader reflection on the political climate leading up to the 2015 presidential election, a period marked by widespread protests and political unrest. Fayemi particularly referenced the Occupy Nigeria protests, which had begun in late 2011 as a response to Jonathan’s decision to remove fuel subsidies. The protests, which escalated in 2012, were a significant point of contention during Jonathan’s administration and played a role in shaping public opinion ahead of the 2015 election.

“The protests against Jonathan were politically motivated,” Fayemi asserted, claiming that the agitation was largely driven by opposition parties seeking to take advantage of the discontent at the time. According to Fayemi, while the protests were largely a response to the fuel subsidy removal, they were also amplified by political motivations from the opposition.

The former governor emphasized that while the APC’s actions in ousting Jonathan were justified by their belief in a better direction for Nigeria, the party must now confront the reality that many of its promises have remained unfulfilled. He suggested that an apology to Nigerians is long overdue but noted that it must be followed by concrete actions to repair the damage done and ensure the country is on a path to genuine progress.

Fayemi’s comments reflect growing concerns within the APC about its performance since assuming power in 2015. Critics of the party have argued that, despite its promises of economic reform, job creation, and tackling insecurity, the country has faced persistent challenges in these areas. The APC, now in its second term, has been under increasing pressure to demonstrate tangible results on these fronts.

As the party moves forward, Fayemi’s call for an apology could be seen as an important step in rebuilding trust with the Nigerian people, acknowledging that political promises made in the heat of campaigns must be backed by real, sustainable action.