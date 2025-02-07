8.4 C
New York
Friday, February 7, 2025
Search
Subscribe

Breaking News: Gunmen invade Sokoto Mosque, abduct worshippers

Crime
Breaking News: Gunmen invade Sokoto Mosque, abduct worshippers
Breaking News: Gunmen invade Sokoto Mosque, abduct worshippers

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted several worshippers from a Mosque in the Bushe community, Sabon Birni Local Government Area (LGA) of Sokoto state.

The suspected bandits stormed the mosque at dawn on Thursday while worshippers were performing their early morning Subhi prayer.

Not less than 10 worshippers, including the Imam, were reportedly whisked away during the attack.

Punch quoted DSP Ahmed Rufai, spokesperson for the Sokoto State Police Command, as confirming the incident on Friday.

Rufai said the command in collaboration with other security agencies “are working tirelessly” to ensure the immediate release of all the victims.

He said: “I just confirmed the incident from the DPO of the community when I spoke with him on the telephone.

READ ALSO  Agunechemba Security Squad Smashes Suspected Kidnappers Den Arrest 9 Persons In Anambra

“I want to assure you that the Nigeria Police, in conjunction with other security agencies, are working tirelessly to ensure the immediate release of all the abductees.”

Sa’idu Ibrahim, a member of the Sokoto State House of Assembly representing the area, also confirmed the incident.

Source: Daily Trust

- Advertisement -

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Fayemi Admits APC Owes Nigerians an Apology for 2015 Promises
Next article
PDP Appoints Hauwa Fulani as Women Leader of Bauchi State Following Removal of Hajiya Maimuna Ahmed For Anti-Party Activities

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Agunechemba Security Squad Smashes Suspected Kidnappers Den Arrest 9 Persons In Anambra

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports