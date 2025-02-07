Breaking News: Gunmen invade Sokoto Mosque, abduct worshippers

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted several worshippers from a Mosque in the Bushe community, Sabon Birni Local Government Area (LGA) of Sokoto state.

The suspected bandits stormed the mosque at dawn on Thursday while worshippers were performing their early morning Subhi prayer.

Not less than 10 worshippers, including the Imam, were reportedly whisked away during the attack.

Punch quoted DSP Ahmed Rufai, spokesperson for the Sokoto State Police Command, as confirming the incident on Friday.

Rufai said the command in collaboration with other security agencies “are working tirelessly” to ensure the immediate release of all the victims.

He said: “I just confirmed the incident from the DPO of the community when I spoke with him on the telephone.

“I want to assure you that the Nigeria Police, in conjunction with other security agencies, are working tirelessly to ensure the immediate release of all the abductees.”

Sa’idu Ibrahim, a member of the Sokoto State House of Assembly representing the area, also confirmed the incident.

