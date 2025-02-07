DANGER: Fire Service Intervenes as Petrol Tanker Falls in Anambra, Driver Breaks Head While Trying to Escape

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The operatives of the Anambra State Fire Service are currently on ground averting possible fire outbreak as petrol tanker crashed in the commercial city of Onitsha, and spilled its contents.

This is coming barely two weeks after similar incident resulted in fire outbreak that roasted over sixty persons in Enugu State.

According to a statement issued by the Media and Publicity Unit of the Anambra State Fire Service, the petrol tanker crashed at about 7.am on Friday at the Mainsea Filling Station, close to Army Gate, along the Enugu—Onitsha Expressway, while trying to discharge its filling station.

It was gathered that the tanker rolled backwards and fell on the road due to the driver’s failure to engage the hand brake.

“All the content spilled on the road and into the gutters because, the manholes were all already opened for product discharge.

“The Anambra State Firemen and firefighting equipment, including two fire trucks are already at the scene, making efforts to ensure that fire outbreak is averted,” the statement partly reads.

While confirming that no life was lost, the Fire Service Media Unit also explained that the driver of petrol tanker wanted to escape when the tanker crashed, but fell and sustained head injury, and has been rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

Continuing, it said: “The Chief Fire Officer of Anambra State Fire Service, Engr. Chiketa Chukwudi Emmanuel, who was on ground at the scene has urged the general public to go about their normal businesses of the day, as the situation is under control.

“He seized the opportunity to advise those who usually scoop highly flammable products whenever there’s accident involving petrol-tanker to put a stop to it, stating that their lives are in danger while they do so.

“The Anambra Firemen and two firefighting trucks are still at the scene controlling the situation and damping the spilled content as at the time of filing this report.”