Soludo Denies Authorizing Agunechemba to Go After Women Not Wearing Panties or Bra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Government Chukwuma Soludo-led Anambra State government has refuted the trending announcement and rumor alleging that the newly-launched security outfit in the state, Operation Udo Ga-Achi (popularly known as Agụnechemba) would arrest and deal with ladies who do not wear panties and bra, especially when going out of their homes.

It would be recalled that a video recently started on social media, showing a town crier from Abagana in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State making a public service announcement that the Anambra State Government and her new security agency would go after ladies who no longer panties and bra while going out of their homes.

However, refuting the announcement on Monday through his media aide, Governor Chukwuma dismissed that as a distracting announcement and trivial matter that has no legal basis.

While emphasizing that the state government or its law enforcement agencies is currently focused on booting out criminality from every part of the state, he further warned the public to disregard such announcement and continue supporting the security agencies with credible information on criminals around our communities.

The statement reads: “The trending announcement by the town crier in Abagana, Njikoka LGA, wherein the announcer stated that ladies who move about without underwear (bra and pants) would be arrested, is neither from the State government nor Agunechemba Security Outfit.

“Such trivial matters do not have any legal support and cannot be the focus of the State government or its law enforcement agencies at this time it is focused on ridding the State of every form of criminality. While this is not to encourage indecent dressing in our communities, it is important to make this clarification so as not to derail the focus of our law enforcement under any pretext.

“Kindly disregard any such distracting announcement and remember to continue supporting the Security Agencies with credible information on criminals around our communities — if you see something, say something!”

