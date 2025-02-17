Anambra Govt Awards Another Major Contract, Gives Update on Investigation of Akwa Ọkụkọ, Others

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Government has once again demonstrated its commitment to to infrastructural and multi-sectoral development across the state, following the award of contract for the construction of another strategic road and other laudable projects in the state.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, gathered that the latest developments emerged from the 3rd Anambra State Executive Council (ANSEC) Meeting for the year, which was held on Monday, February 17 at the State Executive Chamber.

Announcing this in a statement to newsmen on Monday, the State Commissioner for Information, Dr. Law Mefor, affirmed that the move was in line with Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s commitment to driving massive infrastructural transformations across every nook and cranny of the state.

Providing further details on the newly-awarded projects, the Commissioner said the ANSEC approved the sum of ₦801,534,464.00 for the construction of the Nzam Headquarters road in Anambra West Local Government Area, adding that the contract was awarded to Kanubeen Construction Ltd., with a completion timeline of six weeks.

Continuing, he said in addition to the road contract, the ANSEC also approved the sum of ₦48,500,000 for the construction of Staff Offices, an Examination Hall, and a Laboratory building at the Urban Boys Secondary School, Fegge, Onitsha South Local Government Area, a project he said, was awarded to Harriets Millennium Estate Nigeria Ltd.

Further in the education sector, Commissioner Mefor said the Anambra State Government “also approved requests from certain communities for the Anambra State Government to take over their community secondary schools, which they had built and maintained. The Government will upgrade the schools to the level of the state’s public secondary schools, integrate their teachers into the teaching workforce, and hire more teachers where necessary.”

Providing updates on the native doctors who were recently arrested and kept in custody over suspected quackery and fueling of criminal activities in the state, the Commissioner revealed that thorough investigations were still ongoing to ascertain their involvement in any criminal activities, assuring that those found guilty will face the full force of the law without exception.

While reiterating that the State Government is documenting practitioners of traditional medicine (native doctors) in the state and not registering or granting them practice certificates, the Information Commissioner said the ANSEC also reminded Anambra communities engaged in documenting non-indigenes to do so without imposing any fees.

Citing the provisions of the Anambra State Homeland Law 2025, he said the ANSEC emphasized that such documentation should be carried out strictly as a social responsibility and not as an avenue to extort money from residents.

These decisive actions of the Soludo-led Anambra State Government have been described by many as part of its demonstration of resolve to rid the state of crime, further improve the education system, and fast-track infrastructural development across the state.