Dan Orbih’s Defection and Wike’s Desperate Gambit: A Threat to PDP’s Unity

By: Daure David

In recent days, news has emerged of the suspended Vice Chairman (South-South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Orbih, allegedly convening a so-called South-South PDP meeting in Benin on February 15th. While the spectacle of Orbih’s actions is not particularly shocking, the revelation of the source of the funding behind this event is both concerning and revealing. According to credible sources, former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, is said to have provided a sum of ₦150 million to fund the meeting—a clear indication of his ongoing interference in the affairs of the PDP.

Nyesom Wike’s recent activities raise questions about his motivations and intentions. Despite facing significant opposition in Rivers State and being on the brink of political irrelevance, Wike appears to be focused on destabilizing his former party. His continued actions within the PDP, seemingly intended to curry favor with President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections, reflect a determination to maintain influence at any cost. However, the truth is that his maneuvering is as futile as it is divisive. The political class and Nigerians at large have seen through his tactics, and with the current dynamics in Rivers, Wike may not even be able to deliver his home state for Tinubu when the time comes.

As for Dan Orbih, his behavior over the years has confirmed suspicions that his loyalty is no longer with the PDP but with the All Progressives Congress (APC). Despite being under suspension from the party, Orbih’s audacity to call a PDP zonal meeting reveals his true motivations: self-interest and an alignment with external forces, rather than the strengthening of his party. The attendees of this meeting—allegedly over 90% of whom are already APC members—further underscore the fact that this gathering is nothing more than a desperate attempt to create confusion and division within the PDP.

For clarity, the legitimate leadership of the PDP in Edo State remains with the caretaker committee headed by Tony Aziegbemi. This is the officially recognized leadership structure of the party, and any meeting or event organized outside of this framework is neither valid nor consequential. The PDP’s future lies with those who have remained committed to the cause and who have shown unwavering loyalty to the party’s principles.

Dan Orbih and his cohorts are welcome to hold their “committee of friends” meeting, but they must understand that true PDP members, who have worked tirelessly for the party’s success, will not be swayed by their actions. These individuals are fully committed to the party’s mission of reclaiming its mandate, and they reject any attempt by Orbih, Wike, or others to undermine that cause.

It is also important to remember that those who chose to engage in anti-party activities or decamped weeks before the elections have no place in the future of the PDP. The party is not a tool for personal gain; it belongs to those who stood firm and remained loyal during the most challenging of times.

As the PDP navigates this turbulent period, it is crucial for the party to remain focused on its core values and the path forward. The legitimate leadership, under the guidance of the Tony Aziegbemi-led caretaker committee, must continue to chart a course that will rebuild trust within the party and unite its members in the pursuit of a common goal: the restoration of the party’s credibility and the return of its electoral strength.

The actions of Orbih and Wike may appear to sow division, but they will not succeed in derailing the PDP’s path to recovery. The party remains strong, resilient, and committed to its true supporters—those who believe in its vision and the promise of a better Nigeria.