Operation Udo Ga-Achi Allegedly Kills POP Installer in Anambra, Labels Him Gunman (Videos)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The operatives of the newly-launched security outfit in Anambra State, Agụnechemba (popularly known as Operation Udo Ga-Achi) have been accused of killing a young hustler and labelling him a gunman.

The accusation is coming barely one day after different video clips saturated the social media space, showcasing highlights of the operations carried out by the Agụnechemba at the Owerre-Ezukala community in Orumba South Local Government Area of the state.

Among the items displayed in the videos were “bombs” reportedly recovered by the Agụnechemba operatives when they smashed gunmen camps in the community, dead bodies of some persons killed during the operation, as well as some individuals blindfolded and loaded in a vehicle.

However, as Ndị Anambra were celebrating, commending and cheering up the Agụnechemba for their “successful operation”, the media space became agog again with reports, posts and clips alleging that one of the persons killed and labelled as gunman by the Agụnechemba was an “innocent” young hustler and POP installer who went to work at Owerre-Ezukala.

It was alleged that the young man, identified as Kosisochukwu Okoye, hailed from Isiaku in Isuofia (the same community with Governor Chukwuma Soludo).

This has also sparked off a chain of reactions and counter-reactions on the social media, with some people saying that many residents of Owerre-Ezukala have attested that they knew when the young man and his colleagues arrived the community for work. This, they said, was also confirmed by the Catholic priest who the young men were working for.

Corroborating this, a social media user, Iyke Orji, in a post on Friday, called on Governor Soludo to look into the matter.

He wrote: “Dear Soludo, a boy from your community in isuofia was killed during POP installation and weldering yesterday in Owerre-ezukala by Agunaechemba

“His name is Kosisochukwu Okoye. He’s from Isiaku, isuofia. Every person in that Owerre axis are saying they knew when they came to work, the reverend father they’re working for too.

“Look into this, Mr. Governor.”

Echoing similar view, another social media user, Kingsley Ogugua wrote: “THIS YOUNG BOY,

KOSISOCHUKWU OKOYE IS A NATIVE OF ISIAKU VILLAGE IN ISUOFIA,HE WAS KILLED YESTERDAY AT OWERRE EZUKALA WHERE HE WENT DO HIS POP CEILING WORK, ALONG WITH HIS COLLEAGUES, BY AGUNAECHEMBA AND UDOGACHI SECURITY OUTFITS, THEY WHERE LABELED TO BE KIDNAPPERS AND UNKNOWN GUNMEN,THERE REMAINS HAS BEEN DEPOSITED TO THE MORGUE THIS AFTERNOON MAY THERE SOULS REST IN PEACE AMEN.”

Also bemoaning the incident, a concerned citizen, Ejike Ndeke, shared a video where cọrpses of three young men allegedly kịlled by Agụnechemba were used to block a major road at Isuofia, while the rural women and some other residents of the community were seen wailing and lamenting over the incident.

Ndeke wrote:

“Dear Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo

“I want to bring to your attention a troubling incident that occurred yesterday in Owerre-Ezukala. The boys your men unlived are actually your brothers from Isuofia. This morning, their lifeless bodies were brought out by the same unknown gunmen that your men claimed to have invaded their camp and captured.

“Instead of invading the camp as they stated, your men ended up apprehending innocent villagers who were simply waiting at the tipper garage and even youth corps members serving in the local Unity School.

“For the past three years, Governor Soludo, you have not addressed the security threats plaguing our region. Our people have been abandoned during this time, and now, in this election year, you choose to inflict further pain on us under the guise of fighting insecurity while specifically targeting our community instead of the captured territory inside the bush.

“Once again, I ask you, why didn’t your men go into the bush and stay there for a month to confront the armed groups instead of killing and arresting innocent citizens who were going about their legitimate business?

“Furthermore, where are the exhibits that were allegedly recovered from the criminals? Are you implying that the only items recovered were their generator, welding gas, and wires? Is it true that no firearms, vehicles, or rescued victims were found? Were there no human remains exhumed or captured?

“I urge you to provide answers to these pressing questions, Mr. Governor.”