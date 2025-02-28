Breaking News: Setback for Sen Abdul Ningi’s Governorship Ambition as Ahmad Uba Babayo Resigns Citing Leadership Issues

By: Lydia Zakka

In a surprising turn of events, Ahmad Uba Babayo, a key ally of Senator Abdul Ningi, has resigned from his position as a member of Ningi’s political camp, citing what he described as “irresponsible leadership.” The resignation marks a significant setback for Senator Abdul Ningi, who is currently positioning himself as a strong contender for the 2027 Bauchi State Governorship elections.

Babayo, a prominent figure in the political circle, made the announcement earlier today, revealing concerns over Ningi’s leadership style and organizational management. In a statement released to the public, Babayo expressed frustration over the inability of Senator Ningi to foster unity within the ranks of his supporters, calling the leadership “disjointed and ineffective.”

“After careful consideration and in light of recent developments within the camp, I find it difficult to continue under the current leadership. The lack of responsibility and cohesion is detrimental to our collective cause and the future of Bauchi State,” Babayo said in his resignation letter.

This development raises questions about Senator Ningi’s ability to lead and unite key stakeholders ahead of the 2027 elections. Many political analysts believe that the resignation could signal growing discontent within the camp and might have a lasting impact on his political future.

Senator Abdul Ningi, a former lawmaker and seasoned politician, has been positioning himself as a front-runner for the governorship seat in Bauchi, but critics argue that his struggle to maintain a united front is putting his ambitions in jeopardy. The timing of the resignation, just months after Ningi announced his intention to run, raises concerns about his readiness to manage the complexities of state governance.

Political pundits have pointed out that the 2027 race for the governorship of Bauchi will be highly competitive, and this internal rift could potentially weaken Ningi’s chances. The resignation of a prominent ally like Babayo, who was believed to have been a major supporter of Ningi’s bid, is seen as a significant blow to his campaign.

In response to Babayo’s resignation, Ningi has yet to issue a formal statement, leaving many to speculate about the future of his political career. However, sources close to the Senator’s camp indicate that he is working to mend ties with his supporters and restore the fractured alliance.

The resignation of Ahmad Uba Babayo serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by politicians in maintaining party unity and leadership effectiveness, especially in the lead-up to a high-stakes electoral race. As the political landscape in Bauchi continues to evolve, all eyes will be on Senator Ningi’s next move and whether he can overcome this setback in his quest for the governorship seat.

This story is developing, and we will continue to provide updates as more details emerge.