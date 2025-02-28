8.4 C
New York
Friday, February 28, 2025
Search
Subscribe

Agụnechemba Arrests 3 Iron Condemn Dealers Vandalizing Uncompleted Buildings in Anambra (Video)

Crime

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Agụnechemba security outfit in Anambra State (popularly known as Operation Udo Ga-Achi) has arrested three men for who specialize in vandalizing uncompleted buildings and stealing iron rod used for construction.

The suspects were arrested at Nibo, Awka South Local Government Area of the state, following a tip-off on their activities.

Identified as Chinonso Nwani, Chinedu Bright, and Friday (all from Ebonyi State), the suspects were said be expert in cutting and stealing any iron rod in the surface at construction sites, which they thereafter sell as condemned iron/ scrap to their buyers.

One of the suspects, Chinonso Nwani, was also said to have been arrested in the previously, but was released after much please, only for him to return to the same crime within a short while, and in which he was arrested the second time.

READ ALSO  ANAMBRA: Varsity Student, Grace of God Pastor, Others Kidnapped by Fulani Herdsmen Rescued by Security (Video)

Watch the video below:

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Breaking News: Setback for Sen Abdul Ningi’s Governorship Ambition as Ahmad Uba Babayo Resigns Citing Leadership Issues
Next article
Onitsha kingdom Petitions IGP Over Investigation Into Killing Of Anambra Lawmaker As Police Dismisses Alleged Death Of 7 Suspects In Custody

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.