Agụnechemba Arrests 3 Iron Condemn Dealers Vandalizing Uncompleted Buildings in Anambra (Video)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Agụnechemba security outfit in Anambra State (popularly known as Operation Udo Ga-Achi) has arrested three men for who specialize in vandalizing uncompleted buildings and stealing iron rod used for construction.

The suspects were arrested at Nibo, Awka South Local Government Area of the state, following a tip-off on their activities.

Identified as Chinonso Nwani, Chinedu Bright, and Friday (all from Ebonyi State), the suspects were said be expert in cutting and stealing any iron rod in the surface at construction sites, which they thereafter sell as condemned iron/ scrap to their buyers.

One of the suspects, Chinonso Nwani, was also said to have been arrested in the previously, but was released after much please, only for him to return to the same crime within a short while, and in which he was arrested the second time.

Watch the video below: