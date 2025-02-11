Bauchi State Reinforces Commitment to Achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with Intensive Training for Focal Persons

By: Lydia Zakka

Bauchi State has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by hosting a three-day intensive training program for SDGs Focal Persons. The training, which took place at Joly Guest Inn in Bauchi, brought together representatives from 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs), Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), and selected ministries.

The primary aim of the training was to enhance the capacity of the participants in effectively delivering the SDGs mandate at the local level. It provided a platform for a comprehensive understanding of the 17 SDGs, fostering collaboration and the exchange of ideas to accelerate progress toward a more sustainable future.

In her opening address, Director General Lydia J. Shehu underscored the importance of collective effort in driving the transformative change necessary to meet the SDGs. She emphasized that the state government remains fully committed to the realization of the goals, citing significant strides made in improving both rural and urban infrastructure as part of the ongoing efforts to build a more sustainable and prosperous Bauchi.

“The state government recognizes that achieving the SDGs requires sustained collaboration and innovative partnerships. As we work together to create a just, equitable, and sustainable world for all, the capacity-building of our focal persons is key,” Shehu said.

The training sessions were aligned with the global framework of the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which calls for action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure prosperity for all. During the three-day program, participants engaged in intensive discussions, shared experiences, and explored innovative strategies to foster effective partnerships for sustainable development in Bauchi State.

This training initiative represents a significant step in the state’s ongoing efforts to integrate SDGs into local development plans and strategies. As Bauchi continues to work towards achieving the 2030 Agenda, this event highlights the state’s dedication to fostering a sustainable future for its citizens and contributing to global progress.

By empowering local stakeholders and strengthening their capacity to implement the SDGs, Bauchi State is laying the groundwork for transformative, inclusive, and sustainable development. With this training program marking a critical milestone, the state remains on track to achieve the SDGs and contribute to the creation of a better world for future generations.