A Call for Youthful Takeover in Governance: A Rejoinder to the Northern Advocacy Forum’s Recognition of Northern Senators

By: Lydia Zakka

While the Northern Advocacy Forum’s (NAF) tribute to the seven distinguished Northern senators of the 10th Senate is admirable, it is imperative to consider the broader picture for Nigeria’s future, particularly in light of the pressing need for a youthful takeover in governance. The efforts and achievements of these seasoned leaders, though commendable, represent the old guard that has long been at the helm of the nation’s affairs. As the nation faces challenges that require fresh perspectives, innovative ideas, and renewed energy, it is time to make way for a new generation of leaders who understand the evolving needs of our society.

The Time for Youthful Leadership is Now

As we move towards the 2027 elections, the call for a youthful takeover in governance has never been more urgent. While the Senators listed in the NAF’s report have played their part in the political landscape, the reality is that their approach to governance often stems from outdated paradigms that have failed to fully address the contemporary issues of Nigeria’s youth. It is this same generation that will bear the consequences of policies today and the direction set by current leadership.

Nigeria’s youth, who make up over 60% of the population, continue to face unemployment, insecurity, poor education, and economic hardships. These challenges are exacerbated by the slow pace of reform and the deepening divide between the leadership and the people it is meant to serve. The current political elites, regardless of their personal achievements, are often disconnected from the experiences of the average Nigerian youth. As a result, solutions that work for the youth and future generations seem like an afterthought rather than a priority.

A Shift from Old Guard to New Vision

The advocacy for youthful leadership is not a dismissal of the work of experienced politicians but rather an acknowledgment of the necessity for a new vision that reflects the aspirations of the younger generation. A youth-led government, which is increasingly empowered by education, technology, and global connectivity, can bring about the innovative policies needed to tackle Nigeria’s challenges in a way that older, more traditional leadership structures might fail to do.

A new leadership, grounded in the realities of today, could better address key areas such as:

1. Job Creation and Economic Transformation: With the rise of global entrepreneurship, innovation, and technology, the youth of today are better equipped to drive economic change. Policies that encourage the growth of startups, the tech industry, and industrial development can create millions of jobs for young Nigerians, thus addressing one of the country’s most urgent needs.

2. Security and National Unity: While the elders have made significant efforts to tackle the issue of insecurity, the reality is that the older generation’s approach to solving issues like insurgency, banditry, and ethnic conflicts have been reactive at best. Youthful leadership, rooted in both regional knowledge and the broader national context, is better positioned to approach these security challenges with new strategies that include digital surveillance, community policing, and innovative conflict resolution models.

3. Educational Reforms: The current educational system, with its outdated curriculum and underfunded institutions, has failed to equip Nigerian students with the skills needed for the modern world. Youthful leadership would prioritize educational reforms that make learning more practical, relevant, and aligned with global standards, preparing the next generation of Nigerians for the global economy.

4. Social Justice and Inclusion: Nigeria’s history of exclusion, marginalization, and disenfranchisement needs to be addressed in earnest. A youthful government is more likely to promote policies of inclusion, gender equality, and youth representation in the political process. This is crucial for creating a just society where all Nigerians feel empowered and valued.

The Youth as the Vanguard of Change

The 2027 election should mark a decisive turning point in Nigerian governance. The next leaders should be selected based on their ability to bring innovation, adaptability, and accountability to governance, qualities that young leaders are more likely to embody. These young Nigerians, with their global outlook, digital skills, and forward-thinking mindsets, can rebuild the nation from the grassroots up. They are better equipped to engage with a rapidly changing world and use new technologies to leapfrog traditional barriers to development.

The failure to embrace youthful leadership now is a missed opportunity for Nigeria. The current system of governance, often characterized by inertia and an unwillingness to adapt to new realities, risks leaving the country further behind as the world moves forward. The youth of today are the leaders of tomorrow, and it is time to place them at the helm of governance to chart a new course for the country.

Embracing Change for a Better Future

While we respect the achievements of the northern senators and their contribution to Nigeria’s development, the time has come to pass the baton to a younger generation that has the energy, vision, and innovative ideas needed to push Nigeria into the future. Let us embrace a governance structure that is dynamic, forward-looking, and more inclusive, one that represents the hopes and dreams of Nigeria’s vast and diverse youth population.

The Northern Advocacy Forum’s call to celebrate the current crop of senators should not overshadow the importance of ushering in a new era. As the 2027 elections approach, it is imperative that Nigerians, especially the youth, rally behind the movement for youthful leadership, recognizing that the future of the nation lies in the hands of those who understand and represent the aspirations of tomorrow.

The time for change is now. Let us prepare for a future where youthful leadership and fresh perspectives take center stage in the governance of Nigeria.

Youthful Takeover 2027: A New Dawn for Nigeria!