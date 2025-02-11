‘We Are Coming, Wait For Us At Any Time, Moment; Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Write Imo Community On Possible Attack

There is heavy panic in Umuoba, of Irette community, Owerri West Council Area of Imo State following the threat of possible Attack by suspected Fulani Herdsmen.

In a written notice issued to the community on Monday, the suspected Herdsmen wrote; Fulani Herdsmen We are coming, wait For Us At Any Time,At Any Moment Now…. Wait For Us.

However, the alleged notice from the Herdsmen have sparked serious panics and Tension in the community.

Fleeing residents of the area have called on security authorities and the State governor, Hope Uzodinma to take preventive actions.

