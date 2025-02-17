APGA Nat Chairman Dismisses Threats Of APC, LP, PDP Over 2025 As SKI Sure of 7,000 Votes For Soludo

By Okey Maduforo Awka

National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA Bar Sylvester Ezeokenwa has dismissed the boast of three major political parties in Anambra to wrestle powers from the incumbent governor Prof Charles Soludo.

He also expressed confidence that the newly established Solution Kindred Initiative SKI in his party would secure at least seven thousand votes for the governor in the coming November gubernatorial election in Anambra state.

According to Ezeokenwa at the retreat organized by the state Chairman of APGA Bar Ifeatu Obi-Okoye;

“What you are seeing today is a manifestation of our readiness to return Gov Charles Soludo back to government house Awka and all those threats and boasts of the APC, Labour Party and the People’s Democratic Party PDP are empty because that know that we are on ground and they do not have any campaign materials to unset our governor ” he said.

Also, the APGA lawmaker representing Ihiala federal Constituency, Hon. Pascal Agbodike stressed the need for the party members to be their brothers keeper as the party is built on truth as the people’s foundation and manthra.

Agbodike commended the State Chairman Obi-Okoye for the initiative in forming the body expressing his support for the group.

Earlier, state chairman of APGA, Barrister Ifeatu Obi Okoye said, “For those for who have eyes for political future, APGA and its members are buildings and operational strategy around local government mayors, ward chairmen and party chairmen towards stabilizing the party for greater Anambra.

He explained that, “This is a strategic meeting to plan for the future of the party so that we can understand where we are going and how we are going.”

Obi Okoye lauded the various council majors for their eyes on he future and their partnership with the SWC towards changing the narrative of the party’s future, adding that, “from today we are going to work as one body.,”

“The achievement of the party since 2023 is the launch of the Solution Kindred across over 12, 000 kindreds. We are the only party that can do this because we have been in government for the past 18 years. We need to have a machinery on ground to appreciate what the governor has done in the past three years,” he said.