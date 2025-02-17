Police Arrest Fake Doctor in Anambra, Rescue 10 Missing Children from Traffickers

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have burst a notorious child trafficking syndicate perpetrating different heinous crimes in the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Monday at the Command’s Headquarters in Amawbia.

According to him, the gallant officers also arrested a fake medical doctor, Mr Daniel Ikebuilo, in the process of the operation, and also rescued ten (10) looking malnourished-looking children locked up in an apartment in Inland-town Onitsha, including a 6-year-old child who was declared missing sometime in 2024.

Addressing newsmen on the breakthrough, CP Orutugu reiterated the Command’s commitment to protecting vulnerable children and combating human trafficking in the State.

His words: “Police Operatives attached to 3-3 Divisional Headquaters on an intelligence-led information investigation on 15/2/2025 arrested one Mr Odinakachukwu Okorie, Ifunanya Ogbonna (female) and a fake medical doctor, Mr. Daniel Ikebuilo, and rescued ten (10) malnourished-looking children in an apartment in Inland-town Onitsha.

“The Divisional Police Headquarters have been monitoring one of the alleged suspects Odinakachukwu in the area on the receipt of

a report on 28/07/2024 about a missing 6-year-old boy in the neighbourhood. The Operatives, having enough evidence, quickly arrested Odinakachukwu Okorie on the receipt of the second complaint on 13/2/2025 of a missing 5-year-old girl in the same area.

“During interrogation, the suspect mentioned Ifunanya as part of the child stealing syndicate. Further revelation led to the rescue of both children earlier reported missing and the arrest of Mr Daniel Ikebuilo (a Fake Doctor). Odinakachukwu and Ifunaya confessed to have perfected their plans to flee with the 5-year-old girl to Abuja before their arrest.

Ifunanya also confessed to having sold the child one million naira (N1,000,000) to Mr Daniel. The Police still acting on information gathered, further rescued eight other children in an apartment in Inland town, Onitsha.

“To this end, the Command sought the assistance of the Anambra State Government through the Ministry of Women’s Affairs for custody, medical attention, and care to help the children recover from the ordeal.

“This achievement highlights the importance of community-police collaboration and intelligence gathering in combating child trafficking.

“Lastly, the Command calls on anyone looking for his or her child to come to Anambra State Police Command for necessary action and possible reunion to their parent.”